Google will offer a limited plan for WhatsApp backups





Like

Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

16344

If you use WhatsApp on Android, you already know that your backups don’t count against your Google Drive storage quota after an agreement between WhatsApp and Google some years ago. This is a very good advantage for Android users since Apple doesn’t offer an unlimited plan to store backups on iCloud, but something is going to change in the future.

Common questions Answers Story about? Limited Plan – Google Drive Status? Under development Availability? Google will stop offering the unlimited plan at a later date. I’ve installed the most recent update but I don’t understand if I still have the unlimited plan . You can still back up your messages and media on Google Drive without any limit because your backups still doesn’t count against your Google Drive storage quota. Previous news? WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.4.8: whats new?

LIMITED PLAN

3 months ago, we spotted a new feature under development that allows managing your WhatsApp chats when backing up on Google Drive: the user could be able to exclude certain message types from the backup, in order to save space on Google Drive.We have immediately realized there was something weird: WhatsApp backups no longer count against our Google Drive storage quota, so why WhatsApp was planning to release a similar feature? The answer is simple: Google is planning to stop offering the unlimited plan to store our WhatsApp backups. We have initially preferred to mark the news as a rumor since we wanted to show you some real evidence about our conclusion, and the day has come:

As you can see in this screenshot, we have shown some important strings that explain what’s changing in a future update. In particular, they are planning to introduce changes for backups (“Google Drive backup changing”), notifications about when Google Drive is almost full, when the limit is reached and information about when the changes take effect (“% 1 $ s limit starts on% 2 $ s.”). This is not so surprising: Google stopped offering unlimited storage for Google Photos the last year. According to these strings, Google will still offer a certain quota to store WhatsApp backups for free, but it will be a limited plan, and information about the new storage plan is unknown right now.When there is more information about the new plan, there will be another post on this website.

Follow WABetaInfo on Twitter to always be up to date about WhatsApp news, and you can discover all other changes implemented on WhatsApp beta for Android, iOS, Web / Desktop, Windows!

Let us know on Twitter if you like this article and you can visit this page to discover where you can find WABetaInfo! WABetaInfo has a Discord Server about WhatsApp, where you can chat, give advice, ask for help, and read my announcements!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wabetainfo.com/google-will-offer-a-limited-plan-for-whatsapp-backups/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos