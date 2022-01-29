Seniors Shine Against Gardner-Webb – Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket





THE FLATS Georgia Institute of Technology Swimming and Diving held Senior Day for Gardnerweb on Saturday. Tech won 168-85 for girls and 169-85 for boys.

It was Senior Day at the McCaulejye Aquatic Center. On that day, Seniors won six events. Senior Tyler Brandscom has won 50 Free (20.85) and 100 Free (45.61). In the 200 Free, Clark Wakeland took first place with a time of 1: 39.29.

According to Wakeland, he’s actually done a lot of work at 200 free, whether at a pace or how to swim. I think he used a lot of his lower body. Im is really excited because I think the ACC will be rewarded in two weeks.

Senior Morgan Johnson, who has the third best time of 1000 frees in the history of the program in her time at The Flats, won 1000 frees on her senior day. She went to work at 10: 18.51.

I think it was a very moving day. I’m glad that the whole family of my seniors came and saw the last swim. Our teammates have been very supportive during the long 1000 races. According to Johnson, this was a great end to the meeting.

In the 100-back, senior Jami Williams set the fastest time at the event and hit the wall at 58.35.

I think everyone cheered on my seniors today and started the day energetically. According to Williams, entering the last 100 years ago, I was thrilled to be able to conclude with all the people around me today.

Senior Emily Graham went to the pool with 100 breasts and won the event at 1: 04.64.

He enjoyed the moments around me with my teammates and helped me with this meeting. It was a lot of fun, Graham said.

The jacket won the women’s 400 medley relay. Senior Nicole Williams and Sarah Livingston, Mackenzie Campbell, and Rachel Fulton, who swam the event at 3: 55.07, starred.

Senior Kyle Barone, who boasts the top 12 program times, finished second with 200 backs.

It started to taper. I was getting more rest. The biggest thing in this part of the season is doing all the little things right. Barone said it began to appear in my swimming and led to my results.

Senior Austin Daniel came in second with 50 frees (20.86) and 100 frees (45.92), and Senior Daniel Jacobs came in third with 200 frees (1: 41.97).

The last two swimming seniors competing today were Miracleary Moran and Cale Russell. Moran swam 50 free turns and 100 free turns, respectively, at 25.89 and 55.75 hours. Russell swam 200 for free at 1: 44.57.

Kelsey Dekshenieks was the only senior dive. At an exhibition with Arkansas, she won 225.45 on the platform. Her teammate, Carmen Woodruff, won the platform event with a score of 288.90, the highest in her career.

I think it was relaxing and happy to celebrate my seniors. I wasn’t really stressed by myself, so meeting in that attitude helped, Woodruff said.

White and Gold will return to the pool on February 11th for the Yellow Jacket Invitational.

Alexander-Surp Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the Georgia Tech Athletics Financing Division, providing scholarships, operations and facility support to more than 400 Georgia Techs student athletes. Participate in the development of Georgia Institute of Technology Everyday Champions by supporting the annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which provides direct scholarships to Georgia Institute of Technology student athletes, and Yellow Jacket is the highest level championship in college athletics. Helps to compete. For more information on Yellowjackets support, please visit atfund.org.

-# TogetherWeSwarm-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ramblinwreck.com/seniors-shine-against-gardner-webb/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos