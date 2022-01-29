Jacket is approaching Miami, 73-62 Men’s Basketball Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket





THE FLATS seniors Khalid Moore and Jordan Usher led a desperate second half comeback at Georgia Institute of Technology, reducing the 19-point deficit to 6 late in the game, but Yellow Jackets couldn’t get close and at the 73-62 Atlantic Coast Conference. I dropped the men’s basketball. Saturday afternoon match to Miami at McCammish Pavilion.

In an attempt to knock out the 1st place team in the second ACC this week, the jacket (9-11, 2-7 ACC) shorted and won two consecutive games at Home Loss. The hurricane (16-5, 8-2 ACC) won seven times in a row and remained the leader in the tournament rankings.

With 13:30 remaining, the jacket dragged 53-34 and the jacket reduced the margin to 65-59 with 3:53 remaining, including an 11-0 run. Moore scored eight of the team’s best 19 points, Asher scored six, and freshman Miles Kelly knocked down a three-point field goal with three consecutive possessions during the comeback.

Miamis Kameron McGusty, who scored the game’s highest 20 points in the game, stopped the run at the layup and returned the team’s lead to 8, and the hurricane salted the game on the free throw line 6-6 at the last 3:24. for.

With Miami’s success in limiting Techs’ top scorer Michael Devoe (12 points in the game), Moore, a senior with an average of only 6 points per game, has a high career score and a third double-digit game. Became a star of Tech games. Of this season. He took 9 out of 12 shots from the floor. Asher scored his fifth double-double of the season with 15 points and 10 rebounds, adding 6 assists.

Tech shot 54% in the second half and scored four more field goals in the game, but eventually failed to overcome the 21-3 free-throw gap.

Jordan Miller (13 points) and Charlie Moore (12) also reached double digits in the hurricane.

Georgia Institute of Technology will return to action Wednesday at 9 pm against Virginia Tech as the Kassel Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia. The game will be the first Yellowjackets road game in over two weeks and will be aired on the ACC network.

