The Biggest Industrial Trend Tesla and Others Are Following





Technological advancements have made it more difficult to classify stocks as solely industrial –take Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), for instance. Considering its innovation in and adoption of different technologies, would the electric vehicle pioneer be better classified as a tech stock? In this episode of “Motley Fool’s Metal and Power Half-Hour” on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Jan. 25, Fool.com contributor John Bromels discusses how Tesla isn’t the only company in this position.

John Bromels: One of the big trends in industrials, generally speaking, has been automation and has been the adoption of technology to the point that it’s sometimes hard to figure out whether a certain stock should be classified as an industrial stock or a tech stock, Because you’re seeing companies merging the two. Just a great example that, of course, easily comes to mind, Tesla is that an industrial stock? Because what they do is make cars or is it a tech stock? Because it’s really invested in self-driving, electric engines. No, he’s not Lidar. [Elon] Musk doesn’t want to use Lidar. The self-driving technology without Lidar, and of course, Tesla also has its toes in the water of solar and other clean energy things. Where do you put that? Do you put that as a car Is that industrial? Is that tech? There’s this merging, and we see this with many, many companies. For example, Generac (NYSE: GNRC), which for years they made backup generators and generators to generate electricity for your home, your business, backup generator in case of power outage, that kind of thing. And then all of a sudden, I want to think about two years ago, Generac announces that it’s getting into the battery technology, power storage, and that they are introducing products that will allow you to take a Generac generator and attach it to your rooftop solar display or rooftop solar array and have power and be able to store that power so you can use it even when the sun isn’t shining. Well Well, they’re still an industrial company. They still are making generators, but this area that has caused such a big share price boost for their stock is decidedly what we would consider to But we’re looking at remote technology with things that are being deployed today in drone technology, and we’re looking at remote telecommunication stuff. It’s very interesting to This is an industrial company, it’s in this sector. This is a car company, it is in that sector. There’s a lot of blurring of the lines, I think, lately.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. Were motley! Questioning an investing thesis –even one of our own –helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2022/01/29/the-biggest-industrial-trend-tesla-and-others-are/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos