British tech mogul Mike Lynch loses HP fraud and could be handed over to the U.S. in a few days





British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch ruled that a London judge organized an elaborate scam to increase the value of his company Autonomy before it was acquired by HP in 2011. Lost in a multi-billion dollar proceeding against the US conglomerate Hewlett-Packard. $ 11 billion.

Lynch’s distress was exacerbated almost shortly after a long and protracted court battle after the British Government’s Interior Ministry ordered him to be expelled from the United States. Up to 20 years in prison.

Judge Robert Hildyard of the High Court said in a one-hour summary of his much longer decision, after HP against Mr Lynch waited for a nine-month trial and his decision for two years, “substantially theirs. The claim was successful. “

I found that both defendants knew that the accounts and expressions they made in this regard gave Autonomys OEM misleading pictures. [original equipment manufacturer] Judge Hildyard mentioned both Lynch and Sushovan Hussain, Chief Financial Officer of Lynch, who was convicted of fraud in the United States and sentenced to five years in prison in 2019.

He added that the duo was fraudulently concealing the “fire sale” of hardware and engaged in a complex resale scheme to conceal the autonomy software undersold that HP had longed for.

This allowed Autonomy to meet its quarterly financial forecasts and maintain a high share price prior to the acquisition of HP.

I found that both defendants knew that the accounts and expressions they made in this regard gave a misleading picture of the Autonomys OEM business.

High Court Robert Hildyard

Damages will be announced at a later date, but are expected to be significantly less than the $ 5 billion required by HP.

Lynch is fascinating, said one of his lawyers, Kelwin Nichols, adding that the court’s ruling was “disappointed.”

Chris Morbiro, another member of Lynch’s legal team, said his client “will categorically deny the accusations filed against him in the United States and continue to fight to establish his innocence. Let’s do it. “

“I’m a British citizen who ran a British company in the UK and I have to follow British laws and regulations and solve the problem there,” Lynch added.

“This is not the end of the battle far away. Dr. Lynch will now appeal to the London High Court.”

Fall out of grace

The high-profile incident surrounding one of Britain’s largest tech deals culminated in a spectacular dip from the grace of Mr. Lynch, who was considered Britain’s most successful tech leader.

At the age of 56, he turned a groundbreaking study at the University of Cambridge into the foundation of autonomy. Autonomy will eventually become the UK’s largest software company and a member of the leading FTSE 100 Index.

He was praised by scholars and scientists and even asked to advise the government on technology and innovation.

Autonomy’s “almost magical” feature was to search for and organize unstructured client information, as was once explained by HP. This is a killer application in the world of unlimited data and artificial intelligence.

This is not the end of the battle far away from it.Dr. Lynch will appeal to the London High Court

Mike Lynch’s lawyer, Chris Morbiro

The judge then explained that it was acquired by HP and was sluggish at the time. The move aims to transform computer and printer manufacturers into a more profitable business with a focus on software.

However, the acquisition became sour almost immediately. HP wrote down the value of autonomy for $ 8.8 billion within a year and sought damages from Lynch and Hussein.

Lynch rebelled, saying he didn’t know what HP was doing and was profound to understand his technology.

A spokesman for Hewlett Packard Enterprise said after a court decision in London, “I am pleased that the judges have made them accountable.”

Lynch was also the center of the founding of DarkTrace, a cybersecurity company with a market capitalization of about $ 2.8 billion today, which was listed on the stock market last year. Lynch and his wife Angela Bacares own almost 16 percent of the Darktrace.

HP sold Autonomy’s wreckage along with other assets to the UK company Micro Focus in 2016.

Updated: January 29, 2022 10:19 am

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2022/01/29/british-tech-magnate-mike-lynch-loses-hp-fraud-case-and-could-be-extradited-to-us-in-days/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos