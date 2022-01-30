Technology sold out leaves a brutal loss of memetic market queen Cathie Wood nursing





Wood is currently fighting for her reputation and against the claim that her stock-selecting approach is nothing more than faith.

Born to an Irish immigrant in Los Angeles, Wood graduated from the University of Southern California in 1981. Her professor included Arthur Raffer, an economist behind the Raffer curve used to explain the argument that lowering tax rates can lead to higher total tax revenues.

After that, Wood went to Wall Street and spent nearly 20 years with investment adviser Jenison Associates. Believing that she shaped her career during this time, she told Jesus Calling: ..

That’s what made my career, but it’s highly about innovation, the power of innovation, how undervalued it was in the early stages, and the potential for exponential exponential growth over time. I evaluated it.

After working for a hedge fund, Wood joined AllianceBernstein in 2001 as Chief Investment Officer for Global Themes. She is under the control of $ 5 billion ($ 3.7 billion) and underperformed the market during the financial crisis. According to Morningstar’s analysis, her investment volatility is a favorite of the future.

Richard Davis, who worked with Wood at AB, said:

I believe the focus continues today, he adds. The conviction came by believing in long-term technological trends at the expense of short-term market movements. The opposite of most stock analysts.

Then one summer day, Wood received her call. As a result, she founded Ark Invest in 2014, named after the Ark of the Covenant, and slowly raised money with her own money for the first few years. She supports growth strategies, chooses companies that bet on disrupting or transforming the industry, and while many are still struggling to make a profit, she has great potential for future performance. Was there.

She embraced transparency and updated investors daily with what she was buying, selling and reading. She has also invested in robotics, AI, energy storage, biotechnology and even sports betting. However, the companies that Wood supports have a cohesive theme. They are all based on big ideas about how people’s lives, jobs, travel and payment methods are changing.

