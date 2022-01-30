Women’s Basketball Opens Road Swing on Clemson Sunday Women’s Basketball Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket





THE FLATS No. 14 Georgia Institute of Technology Women’s Basketball will visit Clemson on Sunday to begin a four-game roadswing. The hint is scheduled for 6 pm within the Little John Coliseum and will be broadcast on the ACC network.

No. 14/17 Georgia Institute of Technology (16-4, 7-2 ACC), Clemson (7-13, 1-8 ACC)

TV: ACCN | Watch online

Play-by-Play: Sam Ravech Analyst: Helen Williams

Radio: Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket App

Play-by-Play: Richard Musterer Analyst: Cortnee Walton

Live Statistics: Click here

Info: Media Central | 2022 GTWBB Media Guide

Georgia Institute of Technology has won two victories to conclude the home stand and has played four games, starting with Clemson. Tech won his 11th home victory on Thursday, beating Boston University 68-49. Eylia Love scored her career’s highest 20 points, connecting 9-of-14 from the field, and Nerea Hermosa added 15 points. Lorela Cubaj continued to dominate the glass, lowering her game’s best 15 rebounds. The jacket heads for the weekend winners of three consecutive games.

Clemson appears to snap two games of skids on Sunday. Recently, he made his overtime decision against Pittsburgh (78-73) at his home. The Tigers finished seven skids and defeated Wakeforest on January 2nd to win the season’s first conference. Delicia Washington leads the Tigers aggressively, averaging 15.1 points per game and Amari Robinson adding 10.3 points.

Georgia Institute of Technology and Clemson are the 90th hardwood meeting on Sunday in the history of the program. Yellowjackets is paying attention even to the series, as Clemson holds the edge of the series 45-44 narrow. Tech has held six consecutive meetings with Tigers, ten of the last 11 meetings.

