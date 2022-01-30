The app uses your smartphone’s camera to test Covid with high accuracy





Researchers are working to make testing Covid-19 much easier and cheaper.

A team led by scientists at the University of California, Santa Barbara announced on Friday that they have designed a system that uses a smartphone camera to perform Covid tests with accuracy comparable to lab-based PCR tests.

In a peer-reviewed study published in the journal JAMA Network Open, scientists said the kit was designed to provide test results in 25 minutes and be more reliable than many home-based tests currently on the market. Said.

Michael Mahan, a professor of molecular, cell, and developmental biology at the University of California, Santa Barbara, said rapid antigen testing that people buy from the shelves is cheap and fast, but can be inaccurate. increase. PCR testing, on the other hand, is a gold standard because it is accurate and sensitive, but it is very expensive and time consuming.

The system uses a smartphone camera, custom app, and test kit to measure the reaction that occurs when a saliva sample is mixed with a chemical solution.

The need for more access to cheaper and more accurate Covid tests has become a new urgency in recent months as Omicron variants have sent a surge in case rates in many of the United States and around the world. The White House said on Friday that 60 million US households ordered a free home Covid test through a government website launched within two weeks.

Companies and researchers continue to develop new ways to test Covid, and some health tech startups are trying to bring lab-quality testing to people’s homes.

A test system at the University of California, Santa Barbara, called smaRT-LAMP, works by analyzing some of the coronavirus genetic material in saliva samples. The kit required to run the app consists of a dish containing saliva samples, a hot plate, LED lights, and a cocktail of specially formulated chemicals including fluorescent dyes that light up in response to the reaction.

Mix the saliva sample with the solution and place in a dish, then heat the mixture on a hot plate. The included smartphone app is programmed to use the device’s camera to take a picture every 10 seconds and analyze the results while the test is in progress.

Mahan said it would initially cost about $ 100 to set up the entire system, but added that no special equipment or expertise was required to operate it. He then said that individual tests containing the required chemical solutions could be performed for less than $ 7.

Rapid home antigen tests can be purchased in the United States for about $ 10 to $ 25, but PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests that require laboratory analysis can cost up to $ 150. Currently, U.S. health insurance companies are required to pay up to eight quick home inspections per person per month, and as of January 19, U.S. residents have been given four free home inspections to the federal government. You can also order.

Researchers at the University of California, Santa Barbara conducted a blind test by collecting samples from 20 symptomatic Covid patients and 30 asymptomatic individuals at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital to evaluate the test system. did. According to Mahan, the results of all 50 samples matched the PCR test results with 100 percent accuracy.

Mahan and his colleagues have developed a test system for healthcare providers because it could be a low-cost alternative for communities with limited access to lab-based PCR tests. However, they said they hope it will eventually be widely used as a diagnostic tool at home.

David Law, a professor of biomolecular science and engineering at the University of California, Santa Barbara, and project leader, said: statement.

Researchers’ techniques and methods are open source, and anyone can use the system in combination. This app was developed for the Android operating system, but is now available for download from the Google Play store. Mahan said he hopes that the iOS version will be available in the future as other researchers use the tools to improve.

The idea wasn’t to patent it, Mahan said. It’s free and open source because I want to use it. People are having a hard time and we just wanted it to be good for the world.

Mahan added that he anticipates the day when the assembled test kit will be available on the market. This should further simplify testing. Researchers have not yet sought approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

In addition to Covid-19, according to Mahan, the test can detect cases of influenza and can be adapted to show the presence of other pathogens such as Salmonella and E. coli in the future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/science/science-news/app-uses-smartphone-cameras-test-covid-high-accuracy-rcna13974 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos