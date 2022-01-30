ETF Ideas for Investors Looking to Leverage Asian Technology





Under the influence of the frustrating Covid-19 pandemic, the momentum of global economic recovery was disrupted after its peak in the middle of last year. The United States is no exception.

US economic growth and corporate profits will clearly recede from the high levels of the 2021s. The risk premium on US equities is expected to recover from low levels.

At the same time, the Fed has made a sudden shift towards a monetary tightening policy. It is estimated that real yields on US stocks may recover and curb their valuation.

As the US and Chinese tech departments get lower ratings, the Asian tech departments become more attractive. While Chinese tech stocks have been hit by regulatory crackdowns and other policy factors, the Asian tech sector can also cover tech companies in other regions such as South Korea, Japan and Taiwan.

The revenue growth rates of these companies will continue to be strong this year.

At the same time, this sector provides an indirect channel for investing in cheap Chinese technology stocks. Overall, the MSCI Asia Tech Index, which represents the Asian technology sector, surpassed the MSCI Asia (excluding Japan) Index by 16.4 basis points last year.

The sector remains strong and is expected to outpace the Asian stock market as a whole. Therefore, ETFs are a good way to allocate capital to this sector. Currently, there are two ETFs covering Asian technology stocks in the Hong Kong market: Premier Asia Innovation Technology ETF and Global X Asia Innovator Active ETF. In this article, we will compare those features with their strengths and weaknesses.

Awards Asia Innovation Technology ETF

The Premier Asia Innovation Technology ETF has been listed on the HKEX since August 6, 2018. We use a representative optimized sampling strategy to track the investment results of the Premier FactSet Asia Innovative Technology Index.

ETFs do not hold all the securities in the index, but they remain very similar to the index as a whole. It is worth mentioning that this index is edited by ETF Manager Premia Partners and FactSet partners.

Premia Partners has unique insights into future technology development, believing that many Asian innovative technology companies are driving the innovative technology sector from Asia to the world.

It also suggests that Asia will lead the AI ​​race. Premia has partnered with FactSet to leverage the Revere Business & Industry Classification System (RBICS), which provides a methodology for classifying listed companies in Asia by revenue.

Therefore, investors can seize opportunities from China’s megatrends such as digital transformation, healthcare innovation, robotics & automation.

The index currently holds 50 shares, but the top 10 shares account for only 22.35% in total, each with a weight of 2.15 to 2.31%, meaning that they are making relatively diverse investments. .. Pandemics drive the transformation of the global digital economy.

The semiconductor industry is probably the most important sector in innovation and technology development, with structural growth over the last two years. So, of course, there are many well-known semiconductor companies in the top 10 companies in this index, such as MediaTek, Hynix, Tokyo Electron and Samsung Electronics.

In addition, to seize the opportunities for robotics and automation, INNOVANCE, a leading industrial automation company in China, HIKVISION, a leading security and AI company in China, and the world’s leading manufacturer of electronic components based in Japan. All MURATAa are included in the index.

Global X Asia Innovator Active ETF

The Global X Asia Innovator Active ETF is another Hong Kong-listed ETF with the theme of Asian technology. It will start on December 10, 2021. This ETF employs an aggressively managed investment strategy and therefore does not track indexes or benchmarks. Future Assets of ETF Managers have their own investment philosophy.

She believes that business leaders in the innovative sector will leverage and develop the market potential of new technologies and benefit from new industry conditions in the dynamically changing global economy.

Mirae Asset has a broader definition of innovative business: 5G and Internet, autonomous and electric vehicles, clean energy, e-commerce, cloud computing, cybersecurity, fintech, healthcare innovation, robotics and artificial intelligence. It also includes intelligence and semiconductors.

Currently, the ETF has 49 components and is relatively concentrated as the top 10 holdings make up 40.28% of the index. This ETF uses a different selection method than the Premia Asia Innovation Technology ETF, so only Samsung Electronics and Mediatek are included in both ETFs.

In addition, this ETF covers a wide range of stocks in the innovative industry, with the remaining holdings coming from a variety of themes. LONGi, the world’s leading manufacturer of solar power products, and Contemporary Amperex, which focuses on power battery manufacturers, are born from clean energy.

Sea Ltd, a leader in e-commerce and games in Tencent, Southeast Asia, is from e-commerce and video games.

This again reflects the characteristics of this ETF. We are tracking not only the technology sector in Asia, but also innovative leaders in various industries. In terms of sector allocation, information technology accounts for the largest part of the index (37.88%), communication services (16.83 cents) and voluntary consumption (14.33%).

They completely occupy over 70% of the total portfolio. In terms of geographic allocation, China has the largest share (58.13%), followed by South Korea (12.57%) and Taiwan (10.89%).

Index performance comparison

The Global X Asia Innovator Active ETF is a newly established ETF (launched just a month ago), so its past performance cannot be analyzed.

However, the Global X Asia Innovator Active ETF has a longer track record and you can also refer to the past performance of the Premia FactSet Asia Innovative Technology Index.

From the graph, as of December 31, 2021, the cumulative return rate has been 186.4% since June 13, 2014, which is higher than the MSCI Asia Index (34.3%) and the MSCI China Index (33.6%).

Last year, Chinese regulations and other policy factors caused China’s tech stocks to fall, resulting in a 24% drop in the MSCI China Index, the poorest performing market in our coverage.

However, the Asian technology sector also covers various other regions such as Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Southeast Asia, so the investment portfolio is quite diversified. Therefore, the Premia FactSet Asia Innovative Technology Index recorded only a 7% drop last year.

Conclusion

In conclusion, both indexes have their strengths and weaknesses. Investors need to make choices based on their goals and needs. For those who want to focus on Asian innovation, the Premia Asia Innovation Technology ETF is a better choice.

Currently, Global X Asia Innovator Active ETFs have relatively large assets, with an annual recurring cost of only 0.50% and are favored by most investors.

However, the industry investment risk of Global X Asia Innovator Active ETFs is relatively concentrated and the average daily trading volume is relatively low.

Finally, this ETF is new and doesn’t track benchmarks, so it doesn’t have enough track record to analyze investment goals and performance.

