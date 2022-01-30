US scientists are developing cheap smartphone-based test kits for Covid | Coronavirus





Scientists have developed a sensitive Covid test that relies solely on low-tech kits and smartphones. It can be used as a faster and cheaper alternative to PCR testing.

The team behind the 25-minute saliva test states that it provides a reliable platform for testing at work or at home. You need a basic lab kit that includes a cardboard box, a small hot plate, and an LED light that can be manufactured in less than 75. The cost of performing a test involving reagents is about one-tenth that of a PCR test, which is cheaper than a lateral flow test. The team’s findings are published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

Dr. Michael Mahan and the lead author of the University of California, Santa Barbara, state that testing and detection are essential to anti-pandemic efforts as new variants of Covid are emerging worldwide. We believe that nearly half of the world’s population owns smartphones, which has the exciting potential to provide fair and equal access to precision diagnostic medicine.

This test uses a process called loop-mediated isothermal amplification (Lamp) to amplify viral RNA in saliva and detect specific target genes. Available for free, this app uses your smartphone’s camera to measure changes in color that indicate a chemical reaction and make a diagnostic decision in 25 minutes. When tested in 50 patients with Covid, it was consistent with the PCR test due to its sensitivity. The same technique was successfully applied to the diagnosis of influenza infection.

Alexander Edwards of the University of Reading said the study shows that it is possible to move the test out of the lab. He said this interesting report is important in demonstrating the accuracy of a relatively simple test of the virus on a cotton swab from a clinical sample. However, many other research groups have already shown that this type of technology and test simplification works. The challenge remains how to provide large-scale products based on these technologies and create simple, accessible products that people can use.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jan/28/us-scientists-develop-cheap-smartphone-based-test-kit-for-covid The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos