Google rolls out features for content categorisation, content protection at scale with Google Drive labels





Automated classification with Google Workspace data loss prevention (DLP) and labels-driven sharing restrictions are now out of beta and are generally available for Workspace users, Google announced today.

These features were launched in beta last year to help users categorise content and enhance content protection at scale, with Google Drive labels. Drive labels were made generally available in December last year.

With the latest rollout, a new Admin console setting can now automatically apply up to five labels to all new files that users create, or to all newly created files owned by specific parts of their organization.

End users will see a message prompting them to fill out required fields in the label manager, until the field is completed.

Automated classification can help organisations automatically add Drive labels to content based on administrator-defined DLP rules and predefined content detectors, Google explained in a blog post.

DLP administrators can also configure rules that show users a warning any time they attempt to share a file labeled as Internal, as well as rules that block external sharing or prevent downloads and printing for all confidential files, it said.

Additionally, Admins will also have the ability to allow end-users to change labels applied by DLPfor additional flexibility for their organization.

Users can automatically apply labels to new files. When used alongside required fields in label manager, they can require users to classify their newly created Drive files, leading to strengthened data classification and protection.

Labels in Drive can also be automatically added to files with automated classification based on admin-defined DLP rules and predefined content detectors. This automated classification can help scale data classification and protection efforts by reducing the administrative burden and potential errors associated with manual labels, it said.

The feature will be Off by default and can be enabled at the domain, OU, and Group levels by admins. Before they can use this feature, they must turn on Drive labels for their organization and publish at least one label in the label manager.

Each labels access controls can be managed at the user, group, and organization level. There is no end user setting for the feature.

The feature will be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, and Nonprofits. It will not be available to Business Starter, Education Fundamentals, and Frontline, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Published on January 29, 2022

Published on January 29, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/info-tech/google-rolls-out-features-for-content-categorisation-content-protection-at-scale-with-google-drive-labels/article64944760.ece

