GeekWire Podcast: Data Journalist Cherel Dorsey About Her New Book “Upper Hand: The Future of Work for the Rest of Us”





Cherel Dorsey grew up in Seattle’s Rainier Beach district and began an internship at Microsoft at the age of 14. It leverages the connections made through participation in the Nonprofit Technology Access Foundation (TAF), a training program initiated by former Microsoft engineer Trish Millinsziko.

Built on a foundation initiated by her tech-savvy grandpa, Dorsey’s experience at TAF and Microsoft has taken her on the path to a career as a data journalist and entrepreneur. Her story is a testament to the potential of people in the overlooked community and the potential to emerge when their path is paved.

After working in the technology industry, graduating from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, and earning a master’s degree in data journalism from Columbia University, Dorsey is a platform for venture-backed news and insights covering Black’s startups and ecosystem. Became founder and CEO.

Her new book, Upper Hand: The Future of Work for the Rest of Us, is partly a memoir, partly a how-to guide, and others in the underrated community have their own in the tech industry. The aim is to help unleash the potential.

Related Content The Seattles Motown of tech has changed the life of Sherrell Dorseys.

Frankly, I never felt like I wasn’t affiliated. I think the language we use is very lacking in the way we do pattern matching and select networks from people who look like us, but there are others. She says the community can be a place of innovation. Simply changing the lens can change the way you actually look for that innovation.

Dorsey participates in this episode of the GeekWire podcast, sharing insights from her journey, about her work in entrepreneurial journalism, her experience in the tech industry, and key points from her upbringing in Seattle. I talk.

Subscribe to the GeekWire podcast wherever you listen or listen above.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geekwire.com/2022/geekwire-podcast-data-journalist-sherrell-dorsey-on-her-new-book-upper-hand-the-future-of-work-for-the-rest-of-us/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos