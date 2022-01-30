Windows 11 is here and you need to try these features





Windows 11 brings a lot of new features. The usage is as follows.

Microsoft

If you’re looking for different ways to be more productive and streamline your computer usage, try these features in Windows 11. Microsoft’s latest operating system was introduced in the fall of 2021 with a redesigned interface and numerous new operating systems. Features. It boasts options to facilitate customization of virtual desktops and widgets, a more integrated Microsoft Teams experience, and support for Android apps, to name just a few. Whether at home or in the office, these new features are intended to make your life a little easier.

However, keep in mind that Microsoft Windows 11 updates are being rolled out in stages. This means that updates will be delivered to new devices first and by mid-2022 to all other compatible devices. (Note: There is a way to skip the wait and download the OS for free now.) If you are hesitant to update to a new OS, don’t feel stressed. Upgrading from Windows 10 to Windows 11 isn’t required at least yet. Microsoft states that it will support older operating systems until 2025.

However, if you’re ready to update, you’re already using Windows 11, or want to see the latest features from Microsoft, the best Windows 11 new features you’ve ever seen and theirs. I explained how to use it. You can also see a comparison between Windows 11 and Windows 10. Also, what wasn’t provided in Windows 11 and what is Windows 11 SE?

Stay up to date with the latest Microsoft News, as well as reviews and advice on Windows PCs.

Windows 11 favorite features and how to use them Android apps

You will be able to download Android apps to Windows 11.

Microsoft

What: Android apps are natively integrated into Windows 11 through the new Microsoft Store. This is a change that Windows users have been waiting for for years. However, keep in mind that Android app support is not part of the first shipping version of Windows 11. A preview of this feature will arrive in February as part of the first major Windows 11 update.

In some cases (such as when using a Samsung Galaxy phone) you can access Android apps on your Windows 10 PC, but Windows 11 is the first time anyone can download Android apps directly to your PC. is. (Here’s everything you need to know about Android apps in Windows 11.)

Usage: When it becomes available on Windows 11, Android apps will be added to the new Microsoft Store via Amazon’s App store. This means you need to download the Amazon Appstore to access about 500,000 apps such as Disney Plus, TikTok, Netflix, Pinterest and Uber. However, not all Android apps in the Google Play store are accessible.

In that case, you need to download the Amazon Appstore and sign in or create an Amazon account. That way, you’ll be able to search for free or paid apps just like any other platform. The Android app is integrated into the start bar and also appears in the taskbar in its own window.

Currently playing: Watch this: 7 ways to take screenshots on Windows 11

3:54

Widget

Windows 11 widgets provide customizable, at-a-glance information.

Microsoft

Summary: Windows 11 adds widgets to the interface. This is an AI-powered, customizable feed that slides to display information such as news, weather, calendars, to-do lists, and recent photos. Widgets are similar to the news and interests found in recent Windows 10 updates.

Usage: The newly redesigned taskbar has a widget button. When clicked or tapped, the panel slides from the left side of the screen to display a series of widgets that show you what you’re looking for at a glance. It can also be expanded to full screen.

Microsoft Teams

Display the Microsoft Teams chat bar directly from the Windows 11 taskbar for easy access to your contacts.

Screenshots from Microsoft / Sarah Tew / CNET

Summary: Windows 11 builds Microsoft’s video chat platform Teams directly into the operating system for easy access for everyday use. Connect with other users on your Windows, Android, Mac, and iOS teams.

Usage: Your team may appear on the taskbar. If not, you can search.[チーム]You can click the icon to launch the chat tool and choose whether to make a message, text, voice, or video call to one of your contacts.[会議]or[チャット]Click to select a contact. Alternatively, click the box at the bottom of the chat screen to open the full version of Microsoft Teams. (Learn more about how to use the new and improved Microsoft Teams in Windows 11.)

desktop

You can easily switch between different desktops in Windows 11.

Screenshots from Microsoft / Sarah Tew / CNET

Summary: With Windows 11, you can easily create individual virtual desktops for each part of your life and customize them with different wallpapers, making it easy to create desktops for personal use, work, school, games, etc. You can switch. Between them. This is similar to the MacOS virtual desktop feature.

Usage: Tap the desktop button on the taskbar to pop up the panel of the current desktop.[新しいデスクトップ]Tap the plus button in the area to create a new desktop. Tap the X button to delete it. Then tap the desktop to switch.

Snap layout

What: If you’re working with a bunch of open windows, Windows 11 allows you to arrange windows in different layouts on your screen and save all those windows in that arrangement.

Usage: When you open the window, you will see a square-like button between the X button and the minimize button in the upper right corner. Hover your cursor over it to see various layout options for that window and select the layout in which you want to place the window and its position within the layout.

You can use snap layouts to group apps and windows together, and Windows 11 snap groups to easily maximize and minimize the whole thing.

Microsoft snap group

Summary: A snap group is a set of open windows saved in a snap layout, located on the taskbar, easily accessible and recalled, so it can be minimized or maximized as a group.

Usage: Hover over your browser in the taskbar (I’m not sure if you need to use Microsoft Edge, as Microsoft did in the demo). The various groups of sites and apps you created will pop up. Click on the one you want to reopen the entire group. (Learn more about using snap layouts and snap groups.)

For more information, see how Windows 11 desktop widgets and layouts work, and how to change your Windows 11 wallpaper. You can also see a list of the best Windows laptops you can buy and the best laptops under $ 500 in CNET.

Currently playing: Watch this: Windows 11: Can I run it on my computer? what…

3:43

