Google tablets division hiring spree fuels Pixel tablet speculation; unlikely anytime soon





Although Android tablets exist, there isn’t a lot of excitement around them, but Google wants to change that. As spotted by Computerworld, the company welcomed back Rich Miner, who founded Android alongside Andy Rubin, in March 2021. He now works as CTO of Android tablets. He was previously working for a Google education project but is now apparently charged with breathing a new life into Android tablets.

The new hires will also be tasked with creating. Per the descriptions, the company believes that the future of computing is in’powerful and capable tablets’ and the Mountain View behemoth wants to improve the Android platform by working closely with device manufacturers and app developers. a’long-term strategy and roadmap for Android tablets’.

According to the research firm IDC, Apple dominated the tablet market in the third quarter of 2021 with a market share of nearly 35 percent. Amazon was third with around 11 percent of the pie. The e-commerce giant’s tablets run Fire OS, which is a fork of Android. Samsung and Lenovo were second and fourth respectively, with a share of approximately 18 percent and 10 percent.

Needless to say, there is a lot of room for Android tablets to grow, and after nearly a decade of just letting Android tablets languish, Google is seemingly all set to improve the platform. Does that mean we can see a new Pixel slate sometime soon ??

In 2019, the company said it wouldn’t launch a successor to the Pixel slate and had also canceled two unreleased tablets, and announced that it would instead focus on products like the Pixelbook that run Chrome OS. Currently, there isn’t any indication That a new Pixel tablet is on the horizon. Meanwhile, Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Tab S8 series to take on Apple. Google does seem to be working on a foldable phone though, which will allegedly be called the Pixel Notepad.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.phonearena.com/news/google-android-tablets-division-hiring_id138160 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos