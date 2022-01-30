Pixel 6 and iPhone 13: Has Google and Apple intensified competition in this generation? | Comparison





Google and Apple already have a historic rivalry between mobile operating systems, in addition to their own pixel and iPhone lines. Search giants now promise to intensify competition with the new custom chips that Apple is already practicing on its devices.

Has this generation of Pixel 6 and iPhone 13 intensified competition between the two companies in the smartphone market? TudoCelular shows the answer in this comparison.

Google January 22

Apple 21 Dez

Comparison index

design

Google Pixel 6

You may not like it, but it’s clear that Google is betting on the original design on the market. The back of the Pixel 6 comes with a black horizontal block to house the camera and an all-glass flat lid with Gorilla Glass Victus. Apple, on the other hand, hasn’t changed much, and now only emphasizes the position of the main lens diagonally. The back glass also has Corning protection, and the sides are aluminum, just like its rivals.

On the front, the Pixel prioritized a hole-shaped notch in the center of the screen where the front camera is located. Apple, on the other hand, keeps the selfie sensor in a traditional rectangular notch, but a little smaller than its predecessor. By the way, the iPhone 13 is the most compact and lightweight duo.

Apple iPhone 13

Google has followed market trends with its underdisplay fingerprint reader. Apple, on the other hand, claims to use facial recognition only instead of unlocking the screen. At the very least, both offer IP68 certification to withstand water and dust.

On top of that, none have a memory expansion slot, but they support 6th generation Wi-Fi and NFC for contactless payments.

With a more “different” look, the Pixel opens scoring.

Best structure

Both of them

More modern look

Pixel 6

Is it a slot hybrid or dedicated?

none

Best endurance certification

Both of them

Best notch solution

Pixel 6

Best biometric solution

Pixel 6

Which is lighter and thinner?

iPhone 13

Multimedia and resources

screen

There are two smartphones designed for premium screens. Pixel uses AMOLED with perfect black and wide viewing angle. Like the iPhone display, the brightness is sufficient for use outside the home. Apple preferred to use OLED as the material, which outperforms its competitors with standard color calibration.

Apple is still betting Dolby Vision and HDR10 technology as differentials, but Google has applied HDR only to improve video playback in streaming. Both use Full HD + resolution and are protected from scratches by either Gorilla Glass Victus or Ceramic Shield.

The main highlight of the Pixel is its 90 Hz refresh rate. Therefore, animations and games can be reproduced more fluidly. This model is also the owner of the big screen, but the iPhone 13 has a small edge, which makes it great for frontal use.

Google makes AMOLED screen scores more fluid. In addition to supporting Dolby Vision, Apple will earn points for color calibration.

Large screen

Pixel 6

Best screen technology

Pixel 6

Highest screen resolution

none

Best screen / body ratio

iPhone 13

High Hz screen?

Pixel 6

Dolby Vision support

iPhone 13

Proteção Gorilla Glass / Ceramic Shield?

Both of them

Overall screen quality

Both of them

As

In terms of audio, the manufacturer was not disappointed and chose a stereo sound system. In other words, call loud speakers are used as a secondary channel to enhance the user’s immersiveness. Power may be good for both, but the iPhone is ahead.

The quality wasn’t disappointing either. Each smartphone has a good balance of bass, midrange and treble. There is no physical jack for headphones, as is standard for participants.

The iPhone 13 has earned points for its excellent power.

Is the sound stereo?

Both of them

Is there a P2 input?

none

Greater frequency balance

Both of them

Sound power

iPhone 13

Are headphones included?

none

system

The Pixel 6 debuts Android 12 as a factory-installed system, but the iPhone 13 comes with native iOS 15. In the duel of this platform, both have been updated over the years, but Apple can still outperform its competitors in longevity. They support 5G for faster mobile internet. Google is trying to provide more liquidity by supporting 90 fps. But Apple software continues to be smooth, thanks to its optimizations.

Among the features, iPhone focuses on making apps, icons and menus smarter and more functional. Meanwhile, Pixel is innovating with several tools, from voice assistants for typing to real-time translation.

Let’s go to each from one point: Apple for longevity. And Google features.

Well updated system?

Both of them

Will the system be updated in the future?

iPhone 13

Which system or customization has more and better features?

Pixel 6

Is there a connection? left?

none

More fluid software

Pixel 6

performance

Unique system, unique mobile phone … and now a dedicated chip. Apple has done this so far, using the A15 Bionic as its next-generation platform. New is the debut of Google’s first custom hardware, the Tensor. Is he facing a rivalry element?

I ran a speed test to find the answer, but the Pixel chipset doesn’t seem to be powerful enough to beat the iPhone yet. The A15 was about 6 seconds faster than its competitors and made a big difference, mostly in the first round when the app was opened.

If you go to the benchmark, you’ll see that there is still a long way to go before Tensor reaches Bionic. The iPhone far outperformed both AnTuTu and Geekbench. At the very least, search giant phones have screens that allow more fps in games. But the truth is that neither will disappoint you here.

Easy points go to Apple.

Who works for the opening test?

iPhone 13

Who will win the most demanding game?

Pixel 6

Who has the highest number of benchmarks?

iPhone 13

What is the latest processor?

Pixel 6

Which is the best balance between RAM and processor?

iPhone 13

Which one has more storage?

iPhone 13

drum

The Pixel and iPhone weren’t the lines focused on good autonomy. Has the situation been corrected in this generation? Even if it’s far from ideal on paper, their batteries won’t disappoint. Still, Pixel took a three and a half hour lead in standardized testing.

As for charging, none of them have a plug adapter in the box because the manufacturer is already using the user. In fact, the Pixel 6 took the longest time and took about 2 hours to complete the process. But the iPhone 13 isn’t too late, and it only takes 18 minutes to reach 100%.

For greater autonomy, Google wins on batteries.

Which one has more battery?

Pixel 6

Which one charges faster?

iPhone 13

Which one will last longer according to the TC battery test?

Pixel 6

Is there wireless charging?

Both of them

Cmera

There are two camera sets on each side, a main camera and an ultra-wide camera. With the primary sensor, you will get the correct color and excellent sharpness photos on both. Supporting the Pixel is the dynamic range, which allows for a sufficient level of detail for light. The Google model is still the best when it comes to night photography. The iPhone, on the other hand, excels in portrait mode.

The most open lenses have quality photos that are very close to the main lens. The problem with the two smartphones here is that they can’t be used for macros because they don’t have autofocus. This is an advantage for Apple, which has a wider view than its competitors.

The device has excellent dynamic range and nighttime. The other is portrait mode and super wide-angle. In other words, another draw.

Best rear camera set

Pixel 6

Best night photo

Pixel 6

The most versatile set

none

The best ultra wide

iPhone 13

Best telephoto

none

Best macro

none

Best portrait mode

iPhone 13

Photos taken with Google Pixel 6

Both cameras record at 60fps at 4K resolution. Not to mention stereo audio capture, it provides efficient stabilization and very agile focus in high quality. The tiebreaker is due to the technology present in the iPhone, including support for Dolby Vision and a cinematic mode that blurs the background in real time.

This is another point for Apple.

Is there image stabilization?

Both of them

Is there electronic stabilization?

Both of them

Better stabilization

Both of them

More agile focus

Both of them

Do you want to record in 8K?

none

Do you want to record in 4K at 60fps?

Both of them

Dolby Vision support

iPhone 13

Video with blurred background

iPhone 13

Better audio capture

Both of them

Best in video

iPhone 13

Photos taken with Apple iPhone 13

The Pixel 6 can take selfies during the day and at night. However, the performance of the iPhone 13 remains higher with the front camera. The details, contrast and dynamic range are just right, and the portrait mode is almost perfect here. Apart from that, Apple’s devices support 4K video from the front, but Google’s devices are limited to Full HD.

iPhone scores by taking a selfie.

Best front camera set

iPhone 13

Does the front camera record in 4K?

iPhone 13

Best selfie

iPhone 13

price

To conclude the duel, there is probably the item that will make the biggest difference for consumers, the price. Of these devices, the iPhone 13 is the only one that has officially arrived in Brazil. In the international market, the Pixel 6 was launched at a lower price, and today, like the iPhone sold domestically, it is imported at retail stores in Brazil for a range of R $ 6,400.

There is no local warranty on the Pixel, so using an iPhone is a business. Therefore, Apple takes the last point here.

Which one had the highest release price?

Pixel 6 (international)

What is the best value for money right now?

iPhone 13

Comparison of Google Pixel 6

9.4 Hardware

7.4 Benefit costs

Apple iPhone 13 Comparar

Conclusion

We are at the end of yet another comparison. This is a side-by-side view of the two tops of the giant Google and Apple. This time, “Apple” has improved overall. The iPhone has a system with better colors, stronger sound, longer lifespan and faster performance, not to mention a good camera for both video and selfies.

Pixel isn’t too late. Apart from the dynamic range of the rear camera, it’s a panel with a different look, a high refresh rate, excellent software features, and a long battery life. However, it had to be officially launched in Brazil to be more cost-effective than its rivals.

result

Google Pixel 6: 5 points

More different designs Better refresh rate screen Software with more features Batteries with longer autonomy Rear camera with better dynamic range and night mode

Apple iPhone 13: 8 PONTOS

Dolby Vision and screen with precise colors More powerful sound Longer-lasting software Faster performance Rear camera with better portrait and ultra-wide mode With video 4K video with Dolby Vision and cinematic mode Excellent self available and guaranteed in Brazil

Which do you use, Pixel 6 or iPhone 13? Which do you like better, the one offered by Android or the stability of iOS? Please tell me in the space below.

(Updated at 11:54 pm on January 29, 2022)

