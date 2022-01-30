Budget Forecast 2022: FinTech Wants Tax Incentives, Cryptocurrency Clarification





All eyes will be on the lookout when Finance Minister Nirmala Sisaraman announces the Federal Budget 2022 on February 1. The financial technology (fintech) industry has been a phenomenal year, and Covid’s restrictions require people to stay home and manage everything from home. The government has always promoted digital transactions and the use of technologies such as the Unified Payment Interface (UPI), one of the purposes of announcing democratization in 2016. Since then, smartphones have become a valid mode for financial transactions. Mobile wallets and other forms of digital payments are made via smartphones.

Fintech companies also use smartphones to provide users with immediate financial services, such as loan approval and stock market transaction activation. In 2021, approximately 44 billion digital payments were recorded across India.

The fintech industry expects budget 2022 to:

“2021 was a phenomenal year for India’s fintech and startup industry. Over 40 startups gained unicorn status this year and the startup industry has grown tremendously. Digital payments in India. Has exploded and the adoption of digital payment modes has increased. ”Zeta’s bank president, Murari Nea.

“Given the surge in digital payments, budgets should be considered to provide tax incentives to consumers, merchants and ecosystem enablers. To accelerate innovation in the fintech sector, budgets are banks. We need to support more partnerships between FinTech and FinTech. Economy for economic inclusion. Budgets have the latest payment framework to ensure high quality performance while preparing for the next wave of transformation. We look forward to including supportive initiatives to provide. “

To give everyone access to digital financial services, Fi co-founder Sumit Gwalani (a neobank created for working professionals) has budgeted in the financial sector through a partnership with digital services. A provider with direct funding or tax incentives that said it could facilitate the adoption of technologies such as UPIs and account aggregators.

“The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposes restrictions on innovations such as UPIs and account aggregators, but budgets are funded through partnerships with digital service providers, either directly or with tax incentives. Can facilitate the adoption of these technologies in. “He said.

See what others have to say

Vineet Tyagi, Global CTO, Biz2X

In the spirit of innovation and digital transformation, through the 2022-23 union budget, the government will bring breakthrough reforms, new policies and regulations that provide relief and tax cuts across the MSME and startup ecosystem. I hope. In 2022, we expect the government to focus more on developing digital infrastructure to improve the quality of customer experience and credit and streamline the growth of financial institutions in 2010-23.

Goalteller, founding team, Vivek Banka

Whether it’s personal tax, corporate tax or capital gains tax, as the government mentioned earlier, the system should be easier and gradually lower. We still need to focus on greater transparency, better compliance, and ultimately simpler rules for doing business.

Amit Damani, Credit Fair

“Government needs to strike a delicate balance between promoting economic growth and integrating finances. It’s a financially responsible budget due to rising inflation, which is for FinTech. We hope that it could lead to headwinds of rising interest rates. Curbing interest rates, especially government bonds and fixed deposits, will be needed to facilitate capital investment, small business and fintech lending. As the creator of, we hope that the budget will diversify the portfolio to individuals and allow pension funds to invest in a wider range of fixed income. Stock assets created by FinTech. “

Nikhil Sahni, President of South Asia, Mastercard

Some players feel that timely government measures are helping the MSME recover. This is because MSME was severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, but this momentum needs to continue to support recovery. “We are empowering SMEs with innovative digital finance solutions like supply chain finance, subsidizing loan insurance to financial institutions servicing MSME, and GST slabs to further strengthen the sector. We need to continue to gain momentum by continuing to simplify. By driving asset light innovation, millions of small business owners can embrace and benefit from digital payments. ” Nikhil Sahni, President of South Asia, Mastercard, said.

BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer

Suhail Sameer, CEO of Fintech’s leading Bharat Pe, has urged the government to reduce the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) for online and card payments. Sameer also said the government should consider reducing MDR to zero or providing incentives and subsidies to small merchants who accept card payments.

“Today, fintech companies are working closely with MSME and offline merchants to fund digital acceleration through easy access to credit. Uncertainty continues with a new wave of Covid-19. Probably, businesses will experience abrupt changes in the opening and closing of the economy. In future budgets, the government will implement a helping policy to allow FinTech to further address domestic credit inequality. We look forward to deploying it, “said Bharat Pe, CEO.

Clear CEO Archit Gupta

While the government is waiting for the crypto bill, we expect very necessary clarity about taxation on the upcoming Union Budget 2022. There are various concerns about cryptocurrency taxation, its classification, applicable tax rates, and the impact of TDS / TCS and GST. Buying and selling cryptocurrencies, etc. that are expected to be clarified within the budget.

