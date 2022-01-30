Google may be preparing a new budget Chromecast comparable to the Fire TV Stick





Mountain View is expected to prepare a new Chromecast built specifically for HD streaming. Dongles are expected to boast the same sophisticated interface as Chromecast with Google TV devices launched in 2020. The Chromecast costs £ 59.99 (but now available from John Lewis for £ 49.99), and 4K Streaming-the new dongle appeals to anyone considering entry-level Fire TV Stick and Roku devices. It is expected to be in a competitive price range.

The Fire TV Stick series starts at £ 29.99, and Roku Streaming Sticks are available at the same price. So if Google wants to compete with these new low-priced Chromecasts, it’s expected to be available at similar prices.

Chromecast news for this budget was first revealed by Protocol and was announced after 9to5Google reported that a new Google streaming device, codenamed Boreal, was under development.

The latest addition to the Chromecast series is called Chromecast HD with Google TV and is expected to be available this year.

Although not yet confirmed, this new dongle seems to have the potential to replace the 3rd generation Chromecast still on the market.

This streaming device was first released in 2018. When you shop, you can buy at a bargain price.

As of this writing, you can get a 3rd generation Chromecast from John Lewis for £ 19.99. This saves £ 10.01 from the regular £ 30 price tag.

This is the cheapest way to get a Chromecast, but it’s important to point out that the 2018 model doesn’t have one of the biggest selling points for the 2020 edition.

One of the great things about Chromecast with Google TV is its sophisticated new user interface that provides a more personalized experience.

In addition, this Chromecast was the first Chromecast to come with a remote control. The rumored Chromecast HD with Google TV will not only show the UI in Chromecast in 2020, but will also be bundled with the remote control.

Express.co.uk reviewed Chromecast on Google TV at launch. He praised the device that “reinvented” the Chromecast experience, the Google TV interface looking great, and the Mountain View company finally adding a remote control. This is a very useful upgrade.

