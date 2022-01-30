WhatsApp could be coming to iPad soon: Here’s what to expect





In an interview with The Verge, Will Cathcart confirmed that a dedicated WhatsApp application could be coming to the iPad in the near future. The Head of WhatsApp acknowledged those who have wanted the app for a long time and said he would love to do it.

And although Cathart never committed to Just like Instagram, WhatsApp for the iPad has been a heavily-requested feature. In order to use those applications, users had to resort to using the browser versions of the same, which are not equally robust or flexible. a release date for the app, the company already has the underlying technology needed to build to one.

We did a lot of work on the technology for supporting multiple devices, said Cathcart, referring to the opt-in multi-device support that was added to WhatsApp last year. The feature allows one to continue using their desktop app even upon losing network connection on their phones. He claims that the feature is really important for a tablet app, and so, the underlying technology is there.

WhatsApp for iPad: What to expect?

Since the app is being built upon previously laid foundations, we could expect features similar to the desktop version. Theme options such as dark or light mode will be available upon launch, alongside the option to set a chat wallpaper. With the new multi-device support in place, users will no longer have to scan a QR-code from their primary mobile device either, and can log in as and when required.

The payment feature probably will not make the cut, given it is currently out only on Android. The standalone business app also might take a while to pop up on the App Store. We could also expect to see the disappearing messages feature, and the newly released update for iOS that allows one to pause their message recordings before sending.

The multi-device support allows one to sync their WhatsApp account to four devices at a time. Prior to this, chat history syncing across devices was not possible, due to the awkward encryption system the company had in place. The new opt-in feature bypasses that restriction by mapping device identifiers to an account key, in a manner that the encryption is not affected.

On the other side, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri continues to resist the urge of ever releasing a dedicated application for the iPad. He claims that although the idea seems nice, there is a lot of work to do and that it caters to a limited amount of people. And therefore, it hasnt made the cut.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/social/whatsapp-could-be-coming-to-ipad-soon-heres-what-to-expect-7748034/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos