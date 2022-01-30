Can Google plan a return to Android tablets to work on Apple’s iPad?





The last tablet Google made was the half-finished Pixel Slate of 2018. This was obsolete after a generation. You’re using Chrome OS and you’ll need to go back to the 2014 Nexus 9 to find a real Android tablet made by Google.

But there are signs that Google may be interested in tablets again. New evidence is provided in the form of job listings discovered by 9to5 Google, where Google is looking for an “Android Tablet App Experience Senior Engineering Manager.”

“We believe that the future of computing is shifting to more powerful and high-performance tablets,” the list begins. “We are working to provide the next chapter in computing and input by launching seamless support across the platform and providing a hero experience that unleashes new and better ways to increase productivity and creativity. I’m out. “

For clarity, the list does not include new Google branded hardware. In fact, it specifically describes working “in close and collaborative with OEMs making Android tablets and developers creating apps for Android tablets,” which is first-party. It doesn’t sound like hardware. Still, will companies that believe that tablets are the “future of computing” actually leave the competition open to their rivals without putting their own skins on the game?

The future of Android tablets?

There are some other interesting data points. ComputerWorld has long read about the history of Android tablets, and in March 2021, Rich Miner, one of the first founders of Android, revived as CTO Android Tablets after 11 years away from direct Android-related projects. It states that it did. Interestingly, he retweeted the article with an interesting caption.

He then responded to someone’s praise for the tablet-based Android 12L update and described it as a “great start.” It may not mean anything, and it can be inferred that it is just the beginning and not near the final destination.

There are few signs that Google is currently working on tablets (the patent surfaced last year, but was actually filed in 2019), but the long-rumored Pixel Fold (or perhaps Pixel Notepad) is a tablet. And the phone form factor can be nicely combined and when it appears.

However, even if you don’t currently have dedicated hardware in your production environment, having an Android tablet internal vocal champion can change that trajectory. Also, according to IDC, the iPad dominates the market with a market share of about 34.6%, but Samsung’s 17.7% split does not require sneezing. Hopefully; Google agrees and we will finally see a valuable successor to the Nexus line in the next few years.

