Tablets are the future of computing, Google says





After years of hiding behind PCs and smartphones, tablets are back. Google even created a department dedicated to their development.

After experiencing its fleeting heyday in the 2010s, touchscreen tablets quickly disappeared. Despite the efforts of the manufacturer, the replacement of smartphones and PCs was not successful. However, some models were able to withstand. Apple’s iPad took control first, but Microsoft’s Surface also managed to show another more hybrid path.

But to my surprise, the market is skyrocketing now! Apple was in constant decline, Samsung took part in the competition, and Xiaomi took part in a party we didn’t expect, but in 2020 slate sales began to rise again for the first time in years. It was enough to motivate Google.

Google puts everything on the tablet

After some real success on the Nexus7 (and the actual flop on the Pixel Slate), Google finally realized one of the main issues in this segment, the OS. Android is clearly not very suitable, so Google has decided to launch Android 12L, a version designed for large screens (tablets or foldable smartphones). This is serious!

Too serious, 9to5Google has found a job for an engineering manager on the application experience for Android tablets, MountainView. The ad in question states:

We believe that the future of computing is moving towards more powerful and high-performance tablets. We strive to provide the next chapter in computing by launching seamless support across platforms and experiences and unleashing new and better ways to increase productivity and creativity.

just.

All-in on tablet

As a result, ComputerWorld has pointed out that Rich Miner has changed the LinkedIn page. Therefore, it claims to be the CTO of Android tablets that co-founded Android Inc. before it was acquired by Google. Therefore, it seems that Google has created a department dedicated to this format.

It must be said that the introduction of Apple ARM will bring fresh air to the entire industry and expect smoother functions between PCs and tablets.For example, the iPad M1 is as powerful as the MacBook Air.

Whether it’s another Google fad that will be in the closet within 6 months (remember Stadia, we wanted to believe it), or is it really about the future of computing? I still don’t know

