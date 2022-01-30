Free WhatsApp backup limited plan coming, but Google step may well shock you





Google is set to roll out a plan for WhatsApp backups, informs WABetaInfo. Free portion will be there, but not enough.

WhatsApp users must be aware of backups they need to do on Google drive in order to avoid losing any data like chat history, images, videos, among others. Backups are necessary as otherwise you will run out of space on your phone. Android users can As per the latest update, Google is planning to launch a limited plan! Yes, according to WABetaInfo, “Google is planning to stop offering the unlimited plan to store our WhatsApp backups.” In fact, Google May well offer a limited plan for WhatsApp backups. Taking to its Twitter handle WABetaInfo said, “Google will offer a limited plan for WhatsApp backups! WhatsApp backups will count against your Google Drive storage quota again, but Google is planning to offer a free limited plan in the future, “it tweeted.

“If you use WhatsApp on Android, you already know that your backups dont count against your Google Drive storage quota after an agreement between WhatsApp and Google some years ago. This is a very good advantage for Android users since Apple doesnt offer an unlimited plan to store backups on iCloud, but something is going to change in the future, “WABetaInfo said in a report.

A new feature has been spotted under development that allows managing your WhatsApp chats when backing up on Google Drive. You will be able to exclude certain message types from the backup, so that you can save some space on Google Drive.

But as WhatsApp backups no longer count against Google Drive storage quota, you must be wondering why WhatsApp was planning to release a similar feature? Well the answer may not be music to your ears. that Google is planning to stop offering unlimited plan to store WhatsApp backups, according to WABetaInfo.

It further explained that in particular Google is planning to introduce changes for backups, notifications about when the Drive is almost full, when the limit is reached and information about when the changes take effect. storage plan yet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tech.hindustantimes.com/tech/news/free-whatsapp-backup-limited-plan-coming-but-google-step-may-well-shock-you-71643522333055.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos