Israeli startup dealing with quiet sight theft

Belkin Vision uses automated laser surgery to address glaucoma, which can lead to irreversible blindness.

Yafit Ovadia 08: 4030.01.22

It is very difficult to tackle glaucoma. Known by its infamous Monica, the disease causes quiet vision theft, people gradually lose sight, but not felt by diagnosed people. In glaucoma patients, high pressure in the eyes can damage the optic nerve and blind people within a few years. Doctors usually give eye drops, but patients do not always follow up. Chronic illness can lead to irreversible blindness and affect the population over the age of 40. Treatment of laser eye surgery is very expensive, and few ophthalmologists who specialize in this complex medical field can perform surgery. Founded by top physicians, Belkin Vision Ltd. probably has a solution to an autogenic laser system that includes self-trained algorithms, is cost-effective and can be administered in minutes each year to help prevent or delay vision. I found that there was a loss.

The eye is a very small sphere containing intraocular fluid that needs to maintain a certain pressure. If the pressure is too high, the optic nerve (which relays the message to the brain) is pushed out, causing damage and blindness, Belkin Vision CEO Daria Lemann-Blumenthal told CTech in an interview. And that happens gradually. The field of vision diminishes, but the patient is unaware of the deterioration. Only when they begin to experience tunnel vision do they realize that something is wrong. Its irreversible and irreversible. In the case of cataracts, the crystalline lens of the eye becomes old and fog develops with age, but it can be replaced by surgery. Unfortunately, in the case of glaucoma, the optic nerve cannot be restored. Classic treatments for glaucoma focus on reducing eye pressure with eye drops and surgery, but they are ineffective and very expensive.

Daria Lemann-Blumenthal.Photo: YML photo

The company was founded in 2013 by Professor Michael Blumenthal of Tel Aviv University, an expert in the treatment of glaucoma. Belkin Visions direct-SLT (Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty) sends 120 laser pulses per second to the limbus area behind the trabeculoplasty of the eye. This area can accumulate fluid and lead to high pressure and blindness, causing the area to self-exhaust. The intraocular fluid. The Belkins solution can be used in clinics and hospitals diagnosed with early-onset glaucoma. Early diagnosis of glaucoma is important for patients, and most ophthalmologists recommend that adults starting at age 40 check their eyes annually.

Activation of bioresponse

Lemann-Blumenthal added that the eyes can be compared to a clogged sink. If you close the faucet and no water comes out, you can open the drain and try to repair it. That’s what I was trying to do by pointing the laser at an eye trabecular mesh system, such as an ejectable mesh net. Over the years, the net has clogged and we want to drain the liquid. That particular area lies between the iris and the sclera (or the boundary between the colored iris and the white part of the eye) and is not visible. And the sooner glaucoma is detected, the better. The majority of patients are diagnosed only in the early stages of the disease and are looking for non-invasive solutions. In a recent study, about 50% of patients were exhausted, stopped taking prescription eye drops a year later, and became even worse because they didn’t feel sick. However, laser eye surgery can reverse the mechanism. She stimulates a biological reaction in which the laser causes quasi-inflammation of the eye, allowing the shock to be absorbed by the pigment cells, which in turn activates white blood cells, which causes the body to expel the area rapidly. I explained that.

Sharp eyes

In this type of laser surgery, doctors use a mirror lens to visualize the area and help direct the laser beam to the correct position. Provided by Belkins, the well-named Eagle delivers 120 automated laser pulses to different areas within a second and is machine-automated. D-SLT contains advanced image processing algorithms to identify the corneal ring of the eye. According to Lemann-Blumenthal, this solution also requires continuous use of drops and is painless. Currently, it is being tested by Dr. Mordechai Goldenfeld at the Sheva Medical Center Ophthalmology, where 28 patients have been treated and half have received the Belkins automatic laser version. It has also been tested at the upscale Moorfields Eye Hospital in the United Kingdom. For effective treatment, patients are advised to take it annually. Belkin Laser devices can dramatically improve the eyesight of patients suffering from glaucoma. Photo: Yosee Gamzoo Letova

The company is based in the southern town of Yavne. Initially funded by the RAD BioMed Accelerator program, it has so far totaled approximately $ 38.8 million in equity and grants, including funding from the Israel Innovation Authority and Chief Scientist Office, and Zicom Holdings. I procured it. Rimonci Capital, Santen Ventures, CR-CP Life Science Fund, C-Mer Eye Holdings, and BioLight Life Sciences. In December, we received a mixed loan grant totaling $ 19.8 million from the European Innovation Council (EIC).

Finally, Lemann-Blumenthal noted the firm interest of Asian venture capital firms in Belkins technology. People of Asian descent are genetically predisposed to develop angle-closure glaucoma because of the anatomy of the Asian eye. But Belkin wants to fix that. She added: If you believe in something, you have to do something about it, not just talk about it.

