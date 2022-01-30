Google says there is no correlation between impressions and search volume





Google search advocate John Mueller states that the impressions a site receives for a keyword do not indicate the search volume for that keyword.

It’s posted on Twitter as an answer to the question of whether you can use impression data from the Google Search Console to estimate search volume.

For example, if a particular keyword has PageRank first and receives 1,000 impressions per month, does that mean that the search volume for that keyword is 1,000 queries per month?

No, that’s not how it works, Mueller says.

Impressions have nothing to do with search volume

First, Mueller clarifies how impression data differs from search volume data.

“Impressions are the impressions your site receives in your search. Not all impressions are visible to all users. They are not search volumes. Also, all tools infer and simplify search volumes. Therefore, the numbers displayed in the Search Volume tool are always wrong. “

Twitter user Syed Sufiyan, who asked the first question, presses further.

He has a page that is ranked number one for a particular keyword. So he asks if the impressions the page receives indicate the amount of searches performed for that keyword.

Sufiyan said:

“Thank you for explaining, I’m still confused! Example: I have a keyword / query (assuming” buy shoes “) in the search console, it’s ranked number one, and I get 1000 impressions in a month. Do I need to have a search volume of 1000 because I have earned it? “

Sufiyan expects your page to be visible to everyone who enters a keyword into Google because the page is ranked first.

Therefore, his reasoning is that the number of impressions displayed in the search console can be used as a way to understand the monthly search volume for a keyword.

Mueller immediately rejects the theory:

“Not always. In some cases, just because you’re ranked number one doesn’t mean that your page will always be displayed.”

The rank tracker shows that the page is ranked first by a particular keyword, but it’s not accurate to assume that it’s displayed in 100% search.

Therefore, impression data for page ranking 1 is not the same as the search volume for ranked keywords, as the page is not visible to all searchers.

There are several reasons why a page may not be displayed to all searchers, even though it is ranked number one by keyword.

The layout of your search results page can affect the number of impressions your organic links receive.

For example, if you see a lot of Google Shopping and Google Ads results, searchers will need to scroll down a bit before displaying organic links.

In such cases, the impression of the page in the first position will not be recorded unless the searcher scrolls down enough to see the page.

Another reason could be personalization and the fact that search results are not the same for all users.

The important point here is that impressions are not a reliable indicator of search volume.

