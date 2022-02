The NM-ICPS Innovation Hub will help you tackle the challenges posed by the Covid-19 panelistic.

Established nationwide through the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber ​​Physical Systems (NM-ICPS), 25 innovation hubs bring the best technology in various sectors, including the health sector, to address the challenges posed by Covid-19. I am producing. Pandemic.

For example, IISc Bangalore’s ARTPARK has developed an AI-driven platform to assist in chest x-ray interpretation of images transmitted via WhatsApp, bringing early intervention through rapid screening of Covid-19 and accessing X-ray equipment. We support doctors who cannot. Similarly, IIT Bombay’s team of scientists has implemented Covid-19 under Covid-19’s corrective actions, knowledge skimming, and holistic analysis (RAKSHAK), an initiative supported by IIT’s Technology Innovation Hub (TIH). We have developed a tapestry method for screening. Jodhpur.

According to officials from the United Ministry of Science and Technology, ARTPARK has a solution called XraySetu, which is quick and easy to use and can process low resolution images sent over mobile phones for local detection. Will be easier. It uses machine learning algorithms to generate patient reports showing suspicious areas of the lung and detect if the person is likely to be positive for Covid, pneumonia, or other lung abnormalities.

Similarly, RAKSHAK, finalized by X-prize on the Open Innovation Track, led to the development of a new chest X-ray based Covid diagnostic system (currently in the ICMR verification process), open data for Indian and international Covid cases. –COVBASE (imaging, clinical parameters, longitudinal data, and annotations), Campus RAKSHAK-Determining framework for campus safety.

Meanwhile, AmbiTag was developed by researchers at Covid-19, Pharmaceuticals, Blood Samples, Food and Dairy Products, Meat Products, and Animal Semen at the IIT Ropar Technology Innovation Hub (AWaDH and its startup ScratchNest).

So far, such devices have been imported by India. The laboratory is preparing for mass production of AmbiTag. The device will be available to all companies involved in the transportation of Covid-19 vaccine from the production facility to the last mile vaccine center in the country at a production cost of 400 rupees, officials said.

A consortium launched by the IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation and five other entrepreneurial start-ups in the deep technology and engineering domains was founded under the mission I-STAC.DB-Indian Space Technologies and Applications Consortium Design Bureau.

NM-ICPS, Industry 4.0, which promotes health, education, energy, environment, agriculture, strategic and security technology solutions, is implemented through 25 Technology Innovation Hubs (TIHs) established at leading academic and national R & D laboratories. It has been. Approved by the Federal Cabinet in December 2018 with a total cost of Rs 3660. All hubs are committed to developing solutions to people-centric problems.

