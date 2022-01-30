Maybe Google Translate wasn’t best way to find out what Al-Ittihad fans thought of Newcastle United …





I was curious as to what Al-Ittihad fans were saying about Newcastle United.

Newcastle having beaten the Saudi Pro League club 2-1 in a friendly on Friday.

That game concluding a weeks warm weather training (players pictured above training ahead of Fridays match) in Jeddah.

I wondered what the Al-Ittihad fans would be saying about that game / result, as well as about Newcastle United in general.

When looking around for news on Newcastle United these days, especially often in connection with potential signings, I find myself using Google Translate on Twitter, when media in other countries are talking about NUFC. You know you arent going to get an absolutely perfect word for word translation but usually I think you get a pretty good idea of ​​what is being said.

So when it came to Al-Ittihad fans, I went on Twitter and found the Saudi clubs official account and then looked at the responses to them Tweeting about the Newcastle friendly.

Hmmm, maybe Google Translate wasnt the perfect way to get a real feel for what they were saying, this is not any criticism of Al-Ittihad fans, more just an acceptance that maybe Google Translate struggles a little more when translating from Arabic to English, compared to say Dutch or French to English.

I have gathered together a sample of the Google Translated Arabic to English comments from Al-Ittihad fans and there is the very occasional one where you can see the point that is being made BUT as for the rest, clearly something lost in translation!

Responses from Al-Ittihad fans to their clubs Twitter account talking about the friendly v Newcastle United, using Google Translate:

Newcastle is a reserve player and you are alert and able to win, my young grandmother, this is your situation.

Are you sure she knows Newcastle United?

Let it loosen not explode

They cant, for the official, their money is not friendly

Ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha.

Wasted young man, Al-Ittihad is a reserve player for Newcastle, but the name and the second thing, you think your club, if it comes to do something, splits 10, but you are deprived.

Speak to God, let him like it early so that he does not see anything else, peace.

You see me, the kingdom, dont talk, and I slap you 6 times, 5, 4 times, and I slap you in the worst of my seasons, you came out of the Kings Cup.

Almost in the third row against Newcastle

And we were better than them and finished 2-1.

God does not expose us to a team that is at the bottom of the standings in the English Premier League and defeats the blown leader. God is a scandal, even if it is friendly. It does not look weak. The players who are looking for the team are not essential with the team.

Your naughty is angry ?! Who knows who can answer a goal?

If the billionaire club played against your club, it would have given you a hexagon like the one your club used to give it. When was the time to go back and write about it? of 17 League?

All the small Riyadh fans who are left behind after a shot, thank God .. Our date is with you on February 11th after the match.

A team that plays every day with City, United, Liverpool and Chelsea is the strongest league in the world in many respects, and you see the squawk.

The one who says Newcastle ranks 18, you are playing with a team in the English Premier League, the ram and strength differ, guys, first-class teams are strong, let alone a team in the Premier League. Think about it, may God guide you, hahahaha.

The youngsters came out of their burrows gloating at the union in a friendly match. Three quarters of the unions players in which are oppressed reserves.

God is strong for us, we are defeated and then the Newcastle fans come and say we beat the Saudi league leader.

Leave us from Newcastle, who will bring Jebo down to us, the axis of Yabshir, if we are from the Kuwaiti League.

Your goal is incorrect and you whipped Newcastle, and this is the Al-Ittihad team without arbitration support for its truth.

Haha, they said the great grandfather of servants, even in friendships, lose, and this arbitration helps them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.themag.co.uk/2022/01/maybe-google-translate-wasnt-best-way-to-find-out-what-al-ittihad-fans-thought-of-newcastle-united/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos