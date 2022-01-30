The BOE has announced a 27-inch FHD 500 Hz + gaming display. This is the highest refresh rate ever on a display.





With the growing demand for display progress and live broadcasts of large and important events, large, high resolution, high refresh rate monitors are attracting the attention of prominent manufacturers and semiconductor display performance. Improvements are facing an innovative boost. .. Array drivers, a technology, are becoming more important to the display technology industry.

Today, the BOE Innovation Exchange announces its extraordinary breakthrough in oxide semiconductor display technology.

MSI Announces World’s First 27-inch 300Hz Rapid IPS Mini LED Display

BOE Innovation Exchange launches the world’s first 27-inch FHD display with a display refresh rate of 500 Hz and above

The Bank of England is currently a leader in breakthroughs in display technology, including the oxide semiconductor display market. The company has also made it possible to overcome the hurdles that have plagued the industry, such as copper (Cu), which is easy to oxidize, diffuse, drill and engrave, and lead the industry in the large-scale production of copper wiring stack structures. ..

The Bank of England has developed a 27-inch display on its website, revealing that it offers full high-definition (FHD) and stunning displays above 500Hz. The company was the first company to develop such a high refresh rate for home or industrial monitors.

The company posted the following teaser video for the new display.

With the addition of oxide display technology to help increase refresh rate resolution and minimize power consumption, this display is set to provide a great experience for consumers who want the ultimate in entertainment.

Oxide semiconductor display technology has the advantages of high mobility, low off-state current, simple process technology, and large size, and has the dual need of improving future product quality and reducing energy consumption. Can meet, technology and market development. However, in the industrial application of oxide technology, the instability of the conventional oxide thin film microstructure such as bias stress, lighting, deterioration of device performance under high current, and the matching problem of copper process and oxide process are urgently needed. Is needed. For semiconductors. It shows a common problem solved in the industry.

Consumers show that when looking at the 4K and 8K resolutions, they can’t tell the difference. But the real question is whether users will actually see the features of the new display and its technology. And what is the price required for premium displays such as the BOE offer by offering an amazing refresh rate of 500 Hz and above?

Currently, the price and release date of the new FHD display is not displayed, or only the release in the Chinese market is displayed.

