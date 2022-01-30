Free Gmail is over. From July, only payers will be available





Google will charge services to companies that have been free since its inception. So far, for example, a free version of G Suite that users have accessed Gmail will only be available from July 1, 2022.

If your users are running 100 versions that will be supported soon, we recommend switching to the paid version of Google Workspace. The legacy free version of G Suite will be unavailable from the beginning of May 2022, and Google users will automatically transfer this star and its unsupported versions to Google Workspace products that are available for free until July 1, 2022. increase. ..

According to the company, upgrading from an older free version of GSuite to Google Workspace takes just a few steps and doesn’t get in the way of end users. To support this transition, there will be a 12msc discount starting July 1, 2022, Google said.

If you want to continue using Google Workspace such as Gmail, Google Drive, Hangouts, Spreadsheets, Documents, etc., you need to subscribe.

Corporate group admins need to provide invoice data to Google, and the company will subscribe to them from July. If you don’t, Google will automatically suspend you and you won’t be able to access features such as Gmail, Kalend, and Google Meet.

You can maintain access to Google services such as YouTube and Google Photos. To resume the pause here, enter a valid payment method, Google said.

If the user does not sign up for the product after making a payment, Google may choose one of the three basic rates that suits their needs, depending on the features they use.

Google Workspace is always available to educational institutions and nonprofits around the world, including Czechs. Czechs make extensive use of this tool for remote collaboration.

Albta Houzarov speaks on Google

The business starter costs € 5.20 (127 Crowns) and offers a 30GB charge on Google Drive and the pot. Price of 10.40 euros (254 crowns) Business standard msn m2TB Ability to record calls with Reut and Google Meet. Business Plus is a cloud space of 15.60 euros (379 crowns) m5TB.

These services are relevant not only to businesses, but also to thousands of nonprofits in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. These nonprofits are the only ones that are free for one year. We always provide free use of Google Workspace to educational institutions and nonprofits around the world, including Czechs who use this tool for remote collaboration.

The company paid for the Google Apps service. This allowed the company to run its own service in 2012, but only for new recipients. They paid $ 50 to ron users.

The free version of Google Workspace was released in 2006. Basic office and cloud tools were originally available as Google Apps, but were renamed to G Suite in 2016 and became Google Workspace in 2020.

Company-specific bags are provided by the company. For example, Seznam’s service Email Profi and at least one of the services such as Zoho and GMX Mail offer a free calendar.

I’m not going to charge EmailProfi. On the contrary, we want to provide maximum support to our users as competing platforms eventually move to our country, said Aneta Kapucinov, a spokeswoman for Liszt.

Seznam is the publisher of Seznamzprv.

