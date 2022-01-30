Dignity in Digital Age Reviews: Parliamentarians Put Big Tech on Duty | Books





Based on evidence from his new book, Ro Khanna is one of Capitol Hill’s widest, brightest, and most educated parliamentarians. A graduate of Silicon Valley’s leading University of Chicago and Yale Law School, he is the most tech-savvy member of Congress.

At this very dark moment for American democracy, this remarkable son of Indian immigrants writes in the optimism and idealism of first-generation Americans who are still amazed at the opportunities he had. ..

Even more noteworthy for district lawmakers, including Apple, Google, Inter and Yahoo, Kanna is one of the few lawmakers who refuses to receive campaign finance from the political action committee.

One or two times in a high school heated basketball game, he writes, someone might have returned to India and shouted! But Kanna remembers most of her childhood neighbors in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and taught her to believe that it’s worth pursuing a dream in America, regardless of name or heritage.

His book is inflated with ideas on how to turn Big Tech into a true democratic engine from a huge threat to freedom. What he wants is almost impossiblely ambitious, but he never sounds daunting.

Instead of passively allowing technology royalties and their corps to lead the digital revolution and serve narrower economic objectives ahead of everyone else, we make it our broader democracy. Need to help with the desire of.You need to steer the ship [and] Call the shot.

The technology story symbolizes our unique era of inequality, a handful of big winners, and a vast population untouched by the richness of the Silicon Revolution. Kanna begins his book with a barrage of statistics. In recent decades, 90% of innovation work growth has taken place in five cities, and 50% of digital service work has taken place in just ten major metropolitan areas.

He writes that most Americans are separated from the wealth generation of the digital economy, which has changed their industry and livelihoods.

The central dissertation is that you should not be forced to leave your hometown to find a decent job. There is one optimistic reason for this great desire. It’s the influence of Covid. Virtually overnight, the pandemic shattered traditional knowledge of technology concentration. Suddenly, it became clear that high-speed broadband has enabled millions of jobs anywhere in the country.

The willingness of millions of Americans to leave big city life has shown that the bright red real estate markets in remote towns and villages and nearly 40% of urban dwellers are willing to live elsewhere. Confirmed by Harris’ investigation.

Kanna writes that a new job is promised without sudden cultural movements.

He offers various incentives to spread the work of technology to rural areas. This includes a large federal investment to bring high-speed connectivity to millions of people who do not yet have them. This will allow federal contractors to have at least 10% of the workforce in rural communities.

Congressmen imagine that it is nothing more than a restructuring of human values ​​in a culture that praises technological advances and the pursuit of market valuation. An important step in that direction is a $ 5 billion investment in laptops for 11 million students who don’t have laptops.

The problem of inequality begins with the tech giant himself. Almost 20% of computer science graduates are black or Latin, but only 10% of employees at major technology companies are black. Less than 3% of venture capital is in the hands of black or Latin entrepreneurs.

If redistributing some of Big Tech’s huge wealth is one way to regain the dignity of the digital age, the other is to curb some of the industry’s huge abuse. Promoting data mining and hatred for profits are the two biggest issues. Kanna has drafted the Internet Bill of Rights to improve the situation.

RoKhanna and Tony Blair will be performing at the Technology Summit in Portugal in 2019. Photo: Horacio Villalobos # Corbis / Corbis / Getty Images

Throughout his book, he drops a bit of evidence suggesting how urgent it is to find ways to improve the behavior of large corporations.

Algorithmic amplification has proved to be one of the greatest evils of our time. Facebook and other large platforms extract vast amounts of data about users and then push sensational and disruptive content to sensitive users based on their profiles.

An internal discussion on Facebook revealed that 64% of all radical group participation was due to our recommendations. The bizarre QAnon explosion is one of Facebook’s most suspicious achievements. In the three years before the final ban in 2020, the QAnon group gained millions of followers as Facebook’s algorithms encouraged participation based on people’s profiles. Twitter also recommends Qanon’s tweets. The conspiracy theory was actively recommended on YouTube until 2019.

And there is only one biggest big tech crime against humanity. According to Muslim Advocates, a Washington-based civil rights organization, Myanmar Buddhists used Facebook and WhatsApp to plan a mass slaughter of Rohingya Muslims. The United Nations has found that Facebook played a decisive role in the case that resulted in at least 25,000 murders and 700,000 evacuation.

Adopting Khannas’ recommendations will certainly make the world a much better place. But questions that Kanna is too optimistic to ask may also be the most important question.

Have these companies already purchased excessive control of the US government to enable radical changes?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/books/2022/jan/30/dignity-in-a-digital-age-review-congressman-ro-khanna-big-tech-to-task The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos