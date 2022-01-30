Google bans these 21 apps that have deceived 105 million people from money: Dark Herring





If you use malware to hack unsuspecting users in some apps, you may be lucky or no one may download it. However, if you sneak nearly 500 infected applications into the official Android store, the Google Play store, your chances of success do not increase. And that’s what happened in a great financial cyber scam called Dark Herring.

Dark herring

Over 100 million Android users have been victims of particularly powerful malware that has spread to hundreds of apps on the Google Play store. The malware unknowingly registered for an expensive subscription service without any doubt. The fraudulent campaign was called “Dark Herring,” and fraudsters used 470 apps found in the Google Play store to infect the devices of a total of more than 105 million Android users worldwide.

The operation began in March 2020, shortly after the blockade began, and victims unknowingly signed up for a high-priced subscription service of over £ 11 a month (more than € 13). Operation Dark Herring is believed to have cost Android users a total of hundreds of millions of euros, with more than 70 countries fraudulent after downloading a fraudulent app that spread the scam from the official Google Play store. I was sacrificed.

105 million mobile phones affected

The “Dark Herring” scam was discovered by a security expert at Zimperium, a Google partner and member of Google’s App Defense Alliance. Zimperium is working on the Play Store to combat malware threats. Zimperium explains how Dark Herring works. Instead of billing a credit or debit card linked to the Play Store, money from fake subscriptions will be paid directly through Carrier Billing (DCB).

This payment method allows you to add the cost of digital content purchased from the Play Store to the operator’s monthly bill. By using this payment method for fake sign-up, victims may not be aware that they have been charged for something they don’t want until a few weeks later. Zimperium explains that these malicious Android apps look harmless when looking at the store’s description and requested permissions, but when they are billed monthly for premium services that users haven’t received at all, This false sense of trust changes. Operator billing “.

Already removed from Google Play, but not removed from mobile

Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) is a mobile payment method that allows consumers to use their phone number to send the charges for purchases made to their phone invoice. Unlike many other malicious apps that do not provide functional functionality, these apps may be used by victims. This means that it often remains installed on your mobile phone or tablet for a long time after the initial installation. “

At the time of publishing the findings, Zimperium said all malicious apps had been removed from the Google Play store along with accompanying phishing sites and fraudulent services. If you’re wondering if you’re at risk, here’s a list of the 21 most popular apps found in the Google Play store that were used to spread the scam.

These apps have been removed from the Google Play store, but are still at risk if they are already installed before they are removed from the list. Make sure these apps aren’t unknowingly subscribing to high-value subscriptions.This is the profile section of the Google Play Store app[支払いとサブスクリプション]You can do it with. Be sure to remove the app from your device after canceling a suspicious subscription.

Smashex Upgradem Stream HD Vidly Vibe Cast It My Translator Pro New Mobile Games StreamCast Pro Ultra Stream Photograph Labs Pro VideoProj Lab Drive Simulator Speedy Cars-Final Lap Football Legends Football HERO 2021 Grand Mafia Auto Offroad Jeep Simulator Smashex Pro Racing City Connectool City Bus Simulator 2

