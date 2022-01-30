Will volunteering be the key to the competition of engineers?





The lack of a quality workforce is pushing recruitment competition among tech companies to a new peak. Companies strive to establish a luxury employer brand with a rich organizational culture and luxury benefits programs.

But does Generation Y, who makes up the majority of the workforce today, expect something completely different from the concerts by the most successful singers in the company’s activities? Incorporating volunteer activities on the company’s regular team building day turned out to be a key asset of employer branding, personnel and welfare teams, as well as the added value of workers, employers, and Israeli society as a whole. There is a possibility? Elad Blumenthal, Founder and CEO of OneDay.Photo: Adiram

An astonishing 99% of employers believe they are responsible for employee benefits and mental and physical health. The correlation between employee well-being and volunteer activity is clearly and clearly proven. Volunteer employees are more satisfied and optimistic about their future than non-volunteer employees. Volunteers also have a direct impact on the health of workers. Especially in high tech, stress levels have dropped significantly, with 94% of workers reporting improved mood, less loneliness, better social interaction and relationships.

But it’s not just corporate employees who benefit from corporate volunteer activities. According to a survey conducted by Benevity, 76% of Generation Y evaluate a company’s volunteer options before applying for a job. Therefore, companies that allocate time to volunteers receive 31% higher compatible applications in each position they advertise compared to other companies, so they spend less time screening for CVs.

Still uncertain about the benefits of volunteering for a company? Second, remember that the normal cost of employee replacement is between $ 15,000 and $ 25,000, and 88% of Generation Y prefer to work for a company that offers group volunteer work. This makes it easy for companies to save hundreds of thousands of shekels in employee training by investing in a community-focused volunteer day.

SAP previously discovered that changing the scope of employee volunteer activity by only 1% would increase / decrease the company’s revenue by $ 40 million. Therefore, increased social involvement of employees seems to increase productivity and significantly improve the profitability of the company.

Despite these important benefits, contrary to common belief, Israeli volunteer rates are about 26% lower than the OECD average. The reasons behind this are the relatively long working days in Israel, the lack of free time, and the fact that most nonprofits require long-term efforts and do not provide attractive added value to volunteers. It is related. Most Generation Y reports that they prefer fun and engaging volunteer activities.

Covid’s pandemic has highlighted many needs of Israeli society that require a wide range of volunteer responses. However, in contrast to other past emergencies that have strengthened social solidarity, there has been no increase in volunteer rates over the last two years. On the contrary, one study on this subject showed a sharp decline of 40% between 2019 and 2020. In the same pattern last year, 57% of social organizations struggled to recruit volunteers.

Why? Did we lose empathy? The reason is that the majority of volunteer units are made up of older people who prefer not to risk during a pandemic. Therefore, in the last two years, the focus has shifted to the younger generation and the private sector, hoping to play a more active role in social activities.

However, in order for companies to volunteer with their employees and become a major force in this area, the general concept and model of volunteering in Israel has been changed from the traditional regular long-term volunteer model to the younger generation. A new model of volunteers that is more suitable, accessible and fun. Modify the model so that it is a two-sided equation that benefits all sides, rather than a one-sided equation for the giver and receiver. Volunteer activities should be more sought after by employees and looking forward to the next volunteer activity.

Personally, as an experienced social entrepreneur, I didn’t need a pandemic to isolate older people to encourage them to understand the benefits of socially involved businesses. Developing a new volunteer framework that fits the modern private sector is necessary and beneficial for all parties. Increasing corporate volunteer rates is not only a potential key factor for making many profits within the community, but also strengthening national resilience and encouraging employee participation in free time. Not only is it a way to do it, it’s also a great tool for the company itself. One is just something you shouldn’t miss.

In fact, the non-profit sector decides whether to force companies and their employees to volunteer in the traditional way, or to be smart and modify frameworks and models to make them more accessible. It enables employees and businesses to become an evolving element in the social arena and promotes sympathetic partnerships from common interests, not from contractual agreements between volunteer workers and organizations.

Elad Blumenthal is the founder and CEO of OneDay Social Volunteering.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.calcalistech.com/ctech/articles/0,7340,L-3928198,00.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos