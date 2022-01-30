Realizing India’s research, innovation and technological aspirations for sustainable leadership





The pandemic crisis has provided a fascinating opportunity for research institutes, academia, and industry to unite and collaborate.

By Vipin Sondhi

India is consistently moving towards sustainable development and achieving its goal of becoming a US $ 5 trillion economy. The next Vision India @ 2047, prepared by the Government of India, has also begun exercises to identify the main impetus for this journey. Indeed, in order to achieve this aspiration, we need to focus on strengthening the national ecosystem of research, innovation and technological development. The pandemic crisis has provided a fascinating opportunity for research institutes, academia, and industry to unite and collaborate. The synergies developed will help India leverage and drive for sustainable, technology-driven growth.

Current status of India’s research, innovation and technology ecosystem

Over the last few years, India has made great strides in technology. It stands today as one of the world’s leading countries in terms of research, innovation and technological capabilities. From 81st place in 2015 to 46th place in 2021, the Global Innovation Index is on the right path to make a leap of 35th place in 6 years. India is also ranked third in the world ranking in terms of research publications. We are currently the third most attractive investment destination for technology trading and one of the largest startup ecosystems in the world.

However, there are many grounds to cover in order to achieve the sustainability of technical leadership. Indeed, India’s total spending on research and development (GERD) has increased absolutely consistently, almost tripled in the last decade. However, it is still as low as 0.7%. It has the lowest share of GDP in the BRICS countries. Globally, the average investment in research as a percentage of GDP is 2.3% in developed countries and 1.25% in developing countries. Significantly increasing investment in research, innovation and technology to help India demonstrate sustainable leadership is essential for India.

Second, unlike other developed countries where more than 70% of investment in research, innovation and technology comes from the private sector, India’s private sector contribution is less than 40% (actually 37%). ). Most R & D investments are made by the government and contribute more than 55% to research, innovation and technology in the form of investments in laboratories such as DRDO, CSIR, DAE and ISAR. In addition, about 7% of investment contributions are from public enterprises and academic institutions. India’s private sector, which is in a rapidly changing and disruptive technological environment worldwide, needs to increase R & D investment to prepare for the next phase of relevance and growth.

It is this pursuit that the following recommendations are made here to help India achieve its technology leadership goals.

Key Recommendations for Achieving Sustainable Leadership in Research, Innovation and Technology

Increase investment in research, innovation and technology to 4% of GDP by 2047

The low investment in R & D, especially the lack of investment by private companies in innovation, has greatly contributed to the optimization of research results. India as a country needs to invest 4% of GDP in R & D by 2047. This requires a sharply focused approach by both the government and the private sector. From 2021 to 2010, approximately Rs 14,700 chlores were assigned to the Ministry of Technology, approximately Rs 6,000 chlores to DST, Rs 5,200 chlores to DSIR and Rs 3,500 chlores to DBT. DST and DBT have contributed significantly to R & D investment. To significantly increase investment in R & D, it is important to at least double the allocation of funds to the Ministry of Science. This means that at least 30,000 rupees will be allocated to the Ministry of Science and Technology in the 2022-23 Union budget.

At the same time, the private sector, which contributes 37% to national research investment (GERD), should aim to reach 70% in line with global trends. To ensure this, the private sector needs to identify the India-related technologies to invest in and implement mission mode programs with the identified technologies. Platforms like GITA (Global Innovation & Technology Alliance) need to be leveraged for global R & D collaboration. Companies can also invest in technology business incubators and contribute to research activities conducted by institutions and national laboratories as part of their CSR activities.

At the same time, the government needs to incentivize the private sector to invest more in R & D to take India to the next level. Need to consider risk mitigation mechanisms for joint investment by industry and government, especially high-risk, high-investment projects (eg, UK catapult center-type model to promote collaboration across industry, academia, and research institutes). there is. To that end, it is necessary to strengthen industry-academia-government collaboration and build a solid foundation.

Leverage a vibrant startup ecosystem and young talent

Today, India’s young talent, especially including Womenvia start-ups, is scripted in the story of the success of a thriving innovation-driven economy. This creates valuable intellectual property and at the same time creates considerable employment. As we move forward, we must consider creating synergies between startups and large corporations for incubation and possession. Female entrepreneurs in particular must be encouraged to participate in national research, innovation and technology ecosystems.

Intellectual Property Rights (IPR): The driving force for innovation and technology leadership

As India moves towards its research, innovation and technology leadership goals, it is important to protect the outcome of its investment by ensuring intellectual property rights (IPRs). IPR is becoming an intellectual currency that helps promote the competitiveness of countries around the world. According to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), India is ranked 7th in the top 10 patent application offices in the world. However, only 30% of Indian residents have applied for patents, compared to more than 60% of the world average. India is also ranked low in the commercialization of IP. In addition, the establishment of Indian academia has traditionally focused primarily on research publications rather than commercialization of business.

While the government recognizes IP as a valuable asset in India’s competitiveness, it is understandable that more needs to be done to bring about an IP revolution that enhances innovation, quality and competitiveness. It’s encouraging. Therefore, stakeholders in the innovation ecosystem, industry, start-ups, academia, and institutions, need to focus on IP as a key priority and maximize IP protection and commercialization.

Comprehensive as a key to research, innovation and technology leadership

About 17% of women in India are directly engaged in R & D and scientific institutions. A concrete action plan to revitalize and encourage women’s participation from the elementary stages of school education will help unleash creativity and innovation. It is well established that a diverse and comprehensive team drives performance and innovation, thereby creating greater business value.

Key technologies for sustainable leadership over the next few years

India is witnessing significant traction on key technologies that will spur this transformation. Some examples of technical areas that can be immediately focused on are green energy, semiconductor design and manufacture, hydrogen as fuel, advanced materials such as graphene and nanomaterials, genomic sequencing, space and marine technology, etc. .. In addition, technology intelligence such as 5G and man-made, data security, digitization, and vaccine research will lead India’s true potential as the basis for sustainable development.

Conclusion

The proposed technology initiative can play an important role in promoting a culture of collaboration between different stakeholders in India’s technology and innovation ecosystem. These will help focus on the technologies that are expected to be important to India in the coming years. Increasing investment in research, innovation and technology to more than 4% over the next few years could prove critical to the synergistic use of various nationally important initiatives. I have. It integrates the complete knowledge chain of technology, thereby helping to achieve Aatmanirbhar Bharat’s mission.

Indeed, as we move forward as a nation on this journey, our startups and entrepreneurs (both men and women) will create synergies towards the creation of a comprehensive and vibrant ecosystem. The total national opportunities in the ongoing decade, the vibrant start-up ecosystem, and the talents of its youth, including women, enable India to fulfill its aspirations for sustainable leadership in research, innovation and technology. Useful for.

(The author is the chair of the CII Technology Mission and a former CEO of Ashok Leyland and JCB. The views are personal and not necessarily the views of The Financial Express.com)

