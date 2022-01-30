Pols should listen to the people on Big Tech issues





Oblivious to their constituents chief concerns — like crime and public safety, national security or immigration — some Senate Judiciary Committee members have rushed through legislation to regulate and ruin our countrys leading tech companies.

And yet, according to a new poll from Echelon Insight, Americans from all sides of the political spectrum love our American businesses like Amazon, Google and Apple. And they overwhelmingly oppose changes that would regulate and restrict the ability of these companies to deliver services and convenience through products like Amazon Prime, Google Search and Apples App store. But our politicians appear to not hear their constituents.

Sen. Amy Klobuchars S.2992 — inaccurately named the American Innovation and Choice Online Act — would break Amazon Prime, render Google Search unreliable, separate bundled services and expose Americas privacy and security to criminal enterprises and foreign actors. Parents would lose reliable two- Day delivery of diapers as Amazon couldnt prioritize Prime sellers. Families would no longer see directions alongside their Google search results as Google couldnt preference its own maps. Microsoft wouldnt be able to bundle free services like Teams alongside paid ones. And, cybercriminals would have new opportunities to steal our data and exploit our electronics as the bill mandates sharing our data.

Klobuchars bill ignores the voices of the American people. Four to one, Americans say the government should not ban Amazon from promoting Amazon basics. But thats what Klobuchars bill does.

Not only are DC politicians like Klobuchar out of touch with Americans when it comes to which legislation to move, but they are also out of touch with the needs of the American people. Three to one, Americans, who are facing the highest inflation rates in decades, know that legislation like Klobuchars will increase prices for their goods and online services. That is because Americans know that when politicians regulate our online services they make them worse. And that is why 2 to 1 Americans dont trust Congress to regulate services in a way that makes them better.

Three weeks into 2022, the only bill considered by the Senate Judiciary Committee is Klobuchars bill to regulate tech — an effort that Americans oppose. It appears President Joe Biden isnt the only leader who seems disconnected from everyday Americans.

Trust in our government is facing historic lows. That is overcome when we feel like we have a voice and we are listened to. But after the dysfunctional hearing on Klobuchars unwanted bill, I worry that DC politicians are only inflating Americas distrust of government.

Congress must turn away from a laser-like focus on destroying the businesses that have kept us connected and supplied our needs over the past two years and instead address the real problems of Americans. Its time for our lawmakers to listen to what the American people are telling them — hands off our tech industry and focus on solving our real problems.

Carl Szabo is vice president and general counsel for NetChoice. This column was provided by InsideSources.

