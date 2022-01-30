Report: Four Key Growth Areas for Companies in 2022





The latest report from Deloitte focuses on what companies need to pandemic for about two years and enable the next wave of growth. Efforts to improve transparency, agility, collaboration, sustainability, and digital innovation need to be revisited.

The first growth area is to take everything as a cloud and service (XaaS) to the next level. As more companies adopt cloud and service-based IT to drive innovation and transformation, and more XaaS providers, more work is done to manage the technical and operational complexity of the hybrid multi-cloud approach. Is expected to be needed. XaaS is important for digital transformation, especially for new solutions and business models.

The second growth area is building the supply chain of the future. Semiconductor chips and components will be in short supply in 2021 and lead times are expected to improve slightly by the second half of 2022, but supply chain challenges may not be fully resolved by 2023. Technology companies continue to recover from the pandemic supply chain disruptions. , They begin to proactively prepare for future uncertainties and other systematic risks.

The third area of ​​growth is to build the next iteration of the hybrid workforce. Changes in attitudes and expectations resulted in the 2021 Great Resignation. With more experience leveraging the hybrid workforce, technology companies are expected to evolve their culture, accelerate the experimentation of collaborative solutions, and develop better approaches to managing tax implications.

The fourth and final growth area leads the responsibility for creating a sustainable future. While the technology industry is working to address key sustainability issues, stakeholder pressure is increasing and environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting rules can change. .. This puts technology companies focused on mitigating and reversing their environmental impact. ..

The Deloitte 2022 technology industry outlook aims to identify strategic issues and opportunities that technology organizations will consider next year. This includes its impact, important actions to take, important questions, and more. The goal is to provide US technology organizations with the information and foresight they need to position themselves for a robust and resilient future.

