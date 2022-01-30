Google may provide limited space for WhatsApp backups





WhatsApp chat backups are stored in Google Drive for all Android users. And so far, Google has provided unlimited space to store these backups. This means that WhatsApp users can store chat backups in Google Drive indefinitely and will not count as part of the standard storage space that the company provides to all Google account holders. However, according to a new report, the company may offer limited space to store backups of WhatsApp chat, which is changing.Read also-Here’s what the WhatsApp chief has to say about launching the iPad app

According to a WABetaInfo report, Google will stop offering an unlimited plan to store WhatsApp backups to Android users. The WhatsApps code screenshot shows that the messaging app shows the user a backup limit for chat on Google Drive. In addition, the code also shows that WhatsApp warns the user when the chat backup limit on Google Drive is reached or when the allocated drive space is almost full.Also read-an improved media picker for WhatsApp has been discovered online and new animations may soon appear in desktop apps.

In addition, according to the report, Google will provide Android users with a certain amount of storage space to store WhatsApp backups for free, which is a limited plan. Details of the new storage plan are unknown at this time.Read also-WhatsApp update brings new voice message feature to iPhone, focus mode

Please note that this feature was first reported in October of last year. At that time, according to the report, WhatsApp will show users the size of WhatsApp chat backup and provide users with a button to exclude certain file types such as photos, audio, video, documents and other media, of backup size. I was working on a feature called management. Files from Google Drive chat backup. At the time, when Google Drive provided unlimited space to store WhatsApp chat backups, it was unclear why WhatsApp provided the ability to manage chat backups.

However, in light of recent findings, it’s safe to assume that Google doesn’t provide unlimited Google Drive space to store chat backups. That said, neither WhatsApp nor Google have made a formal announcement in this regard, so we have to wait for companies to clarify how this feature works.

