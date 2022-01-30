Headband that senses the brain, smarter note-taking, etc.





New updates from Samsung and Microsoft, and the James Webb Space Telescope, and others that moved the needle this week:

Is it SAMSUNG GALAXY S22 or later?

February 9th Galaxy Unpacked Event

Earlier this week, Samsung Electronics officially confirmed February 9th as the date for the next Galaxy Unpacked event. The company may announce the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 +, and Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones apart from the next iteration of the Galaxy Tab. One of the latest releases is the Galaxy S21FE. But in an invitation released on January 25, Samsung said it’s ready to set a spectacular new standard for smartphones with the most notable S-series ever created. I did. All eyes on February 9th.

Now, WINDOWS 11 Android app

Many Android apps will be available on Windows 11 soon

Microsoft announced this week that it is planning a public preview of Android apps for Windows 11. We also plan to improve the taskbar and redesign the Notepad and Media Player apps. Microsoft started testing Android apps on Windows 11 using a tester in October. This feature allows users to install a limited number of apps from the Amazons Appstore. Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer for Windows, states that PC usage has increased significantly during the pandemic. The PC market has grown the most in 10 years. In an official blog post, he states that global PC shipments will exceed 340 million in 2021 and that growth will be 27% higher than in 2019. The integration with the Google Play Store shows that Microsoft wants PCs and Windows to be active in the technology world. Panay states that Windows will continue to be the backbone of innovation, the destination for games, creativity, and quest, and the gateway to the Metaverse.

WEBB reaches a new home

NASA Space Telescope this week has successfully reached a destination in the solar orbit where the James Webb Space Telescope, one of the most powerful and expensive space stations ever created, will launch major scientific observations. I confirmed that it was reached. Webb orbits a place called Lagrange Point 2 (L2), which is a point in space that balances the gravitational pull of the Earth and the Sun. The telescope will be launched on Christmas Day after a long delay and will send the first image in June or July.

A device that reads your mind

Or, well, at least your mood. Launched this week, the Muse S (Gen 2) headband uses EEG (brain wave) technology to improve your physical health and mental health with many parameters such as heart rate, pulse rate, breathing, and movement. Track. But what really stands out is the support for sleep tracking and guided meditation. Use biofeedback to create an immersive meditation environment that helps you stay calm, fall asleep, and stay asleep. It also provides nighttime sleep tracking, deep sleep insights, location tracking, and personalized sleep scores. Of course, there are essential phone apps that provide interpretations that read and understand the data and gently encourage you to adopt a better lifestyle. Well, that’s a dream.

Rule of thumb: About smart notebooks

Convert handwritten notes to digital format

Taking notes on your smartphone can be difficult and forces you to write. Wacom Notes, a new app, converts handwritten notes to digital format. It uses a technical semantic ink feature that analyzes your handwriting and notes as you write. Apart from converting them to digital documents, the app adds additional contextual information to your notes, so you don’t have to rely on the internet. This free Android app has a clean and tidy user interface and supports text recognition in multiple languages. Once your notes have been converted, you can easily search and organize them in Wacom Notes.

