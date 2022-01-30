Cathie Wood’s Ark faces a test of loyalty after a tech stock rout





Cathie Wood states that the risky stocks of exchange-traded funds sold by ARK Investment Management LLC are so cheap that they will inevitably rise. An amazing number of investors will be happy to give it a try.

Larry Carroll, financial adviser to the Wealth Enhancement Group in Rock Hill, South Carolina, has contributed approximately $ 18 million to ARK Innovation after purchasing shares in 2018. A company.

Thanks to Ark’s surge in the early stages of the pandemic, he withdraws more money from the fund than he had already put in and remains in a key position hoping that depressed stocks will bounce back. Let’s say you are relieved.

“The real question was, should I buy more,” Carroll said. “In most cases, I resisted the urge because I couldn’t see the arc, and I don’t think the confused stock works in this environment.”

The next steps in the ARK Innovation Fund by Ticker ARKK, and such other dangerous investments, will help tell the story of the 2022 financial markets.The most speculative assets are memetic stocks like GameStop, ARK and many of its holdings to known ones.

And AMC Entertainment Holdings Co., Ltd.

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have skyrocketed during the pandemic, thanks to the huge amount of money the government and central banks have poured into the economy to counter the effects of the blockade. Now that the Federal Reserve is preparing to start raising US rates in March, these profits are declining, encouraging investors to change their behaviour and rethink their risk needs.

Wood’s ETFs are at the heart of stock market sales, down 7% on the S & P 500 and 12% on the Nasdaq Composite in just four weeks to 2022. There is little or no profit, but it is highly regarded. I like Wood’s ark.

Some of the holdings of ARK Innovation ETFs such as Spotify Technology have fallen by more than 50% from recent highs. SA,

Block Co., Ltd.

Zoom Video Communications Co., Ltd.

And Roku Ltd

Wood argues that the fund’s holdings are due to rebounds. “After nearly 11 months of revisions, innovation stocks seem to have entered the realm of deep value, and their valuation is only part of the peak level,” she wrote in her blog post last month.

Share your thoughts

Can ARK Innovation Fund rebound? Join the conversation below.

The ups and downs of Ark are significant, but funds that beat the market are often lagging behind. Investors withdrew a net $ 1.4 billion from the ARK fund last month, according to FactSet data. This is the largest redemption amount among US ETF issuers. This has resulted in net outflows of over $ 8 billion over the last six months, surpassing all net outflows experienced by other ETF managers over the same period.

From the second quarter of 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic occurred, to the first quarter of 2021, when the fund’s assets reached $ 28 billion, approximately $ 16 billion flowed into ARK Innovation. Vincent Deluard, director of global macro strategy at StoneX Group, said investors who have acquired since then have lost money.Ltd

Renner Tregi, ARK’s client portfolio manager, said some investors began agreeing to Wood’s valuation last week and are buying stock. She said the company’s strategy requires investors to take a long-term view.

However, Los Angeles-born 50-year-old business development executive Klaus Derendorf said he sold his stake in the ARK Innovation Fund in November and increased his cash holdings after losing about 20% of the fund in less than a year. rice field. He said. “I have to go back to true fundamentals,” he said.

Wood’s early earnings were well received on YouTube, Twitter, and other social media platforms. Joe Sade, a 58-year-old sales director from Chicago, bought a stake in Ark Innovation at the end of 2020. He sold it after losing 10% of his investment last year, but I think he’s crazy about it now.

“For me, these were too speculative,” Seed said. “It wasn’t a jibe with a more core economic belief.”

Write to Michael Wursthorn ([email protected])

