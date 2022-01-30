90% Of Customers Will Share Their Email For An Incentive





A study between Google and Boston Consulting Group shows 90% of customers will share their email address for a small incentive, such as a discount.

The study aims to find common ground between consumers and marketers when it comes to data sharing.

When it comes to data collection, marketers have to navigate regulatory changes involving privacy, while consumers grow more conscious of how their data is used

However, both marketers and consumers have the same desired endpoint — more relevant advertising.

Google’s research finds that not only do 65% of consumers have negative experiences when ads are not relevant, but 74% of customers only want ads that are relevant.

How can that goal be achieved?

To answer that question, let’s look at some highlights from the results of Google’s study.

How Much Information Are Customers Willing To Share?

It’s not possible to deliver relevant ads without gathering at least some data on who the ads are being served to.

Customers understand this, and are willing to cooperate to a certain extent.

The study finds that consumers are most willing to share information they don’t view as invasive and identifying.

That can include information such as their gender, postal code, age, interests, and previous purchases.

Screenshot from: bcg.com/publications/2022/consumers-want-data-privacy-and-marketers-can-deliver, January 2022.

Gathering this data first-hand is beneficial to marketers and businesses as well, since buying data from third parties can go against privacy regulations.

Screenshot from: thinkwithgoogle.com/future-of-marketing/, January 2022.

Still, customers have concerns about how information about them is used. Specifically, three things matter to them:

What information is collected? How it is collected? Why it is collected?

In the next section we’ll look at how the willingness to share information goes up when incentives are offered.

Incentives Increase Customers’ Willingness To Share Data

Google’s study find that nearly 1 in 3 customers are willing to share their email for no incentive.

With the right incentive, such as a discount or a free sample, 90% of customers are willingly share their email address.

Screenshot from: bcg.com/publications/2022/consumers-want-data-privacy-and-marketers-can-deliver, January 2022.

In addition to offering an incentive, it’s also important to build trust.

When consumers trust a brand, they are about twice as willing to share their personal information.

This is even more important when attracting new customers, as 29% start from a place of mistrust of all companies across any industry to protect their personal information and privacy.

Further, 64% of consumers mistrust companies in at least one industry.

Why so much mistrust?

It stems from the idea that companies are selling their data, which is a concern that Google says is exaggerated:

“And while almost 60% of customers believe that companies are selling their data, our research found that very few brands do that.

Marketers understand the value of data and the trust their customers place in them — and how customer-centric, data-driven marketing unlocks significant gains across business objectives. ”

The next section includes takeaways marketers can success by creating win-win relationships with consumers.

How To Win With Data Conscious Consumers

Marketers can continue to succeed by making privacy a win-win with customers through relevant experiences and transparency.

In particular, Google’s study recommends focusing focus on three key things:

Build trust by prioritizing transparency: Make it obvious how you use customer information by overcommunicating how it’s being handled. Create great experiences through first-party data: Accelerate first-party data collection by offering an exchange of value that’s inline with customer motivations. Build a data-centric organization that respects privacy: Reimagining your role in the data privacy space can lead to greater long term success, such as shifting from third-party to first-party data collection.

Sources: Think With Google, Boston Consulting Group

Featured Image: elenabsl / Shutterstock

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-study-90-of-customers-will-share-their-email-for-an-incentive/435661/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos