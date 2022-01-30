Google tries “out buff” Bezos





Commentary

Is it me, or does Jeff Bezos look pretty buff these days?

As a former recreational bodybuilder, I myself know the types of work to build a great physique. I can respect the work he did.

But not only Bezos bends at the gym, Amazon has been bending a lot of muscle in the tech market for years.

Almost 20 years ago, the former bookstore launched a department called Amazon Web Services. This was a derivative of an internal project designed to make Amazon’s internal services more efficient. And when you want to build a better platform for yourself, why not give it to other online entrepreneurs and users? That American way.

Suddenly, a new area of ​​techcloud computing was born.

Today, unknown to many, Amazon runs about 41 percent of all cloud services. It’s like saying they own 41 percent of the internet. Who in the world owns 41 percent of the Internet?

Amazon, who is it?

It didn’t take long for other major tech companies to decide what they wanted.

In 2008, Microsoft launched a cloud computing platform called Azure. This platform provides developers, computing, storage, and communications services. Microsoft has grown to be the second largest player in the cloud market with about 20%.

And to my surprise, the companies on the bronze medal platform behind Amazon are Alphabet / Google, with only 6% of the market.

Now they are out to fix it

To be fair, Google has built an impressive cloud computing platform. As a company with the resources to hire the best and best talent of all, it’s not surprising. To my surprise, they were unable to increase their market share.

The original £ 800 that I learned that horizontal integration of various free apps such as search, email, calendar, maps, photos, etc. is the best way for internet consumers to keep sharing their personal data. High-tech gorillas are a splash of back-end business.

Now they are out to fix it. And the best way for a company with a market capitalization of about $ 1.85 trillion to do that is for the technology sector to expand its customer base over the years.

They are going to buy them.

Horizontal investment helped Google when it was growing its search / advertising business. Why not now?

Recently, Google has invested in a variety of companies, including Tempus Labs (a data healthcare company), ADT Inc. (a home security company), and CME Group (a world-leading futures exchange). Use Google’s cloud service.

These investments by Google will certainly benefit all the companies involved. But the biggest winner to leave may still be Google.

Is this bullish for Google?

Maybe, but there may be even better opportunities for investors.

Most investors aren’t aware of that, but 71% of the high-tech stocks in the NASDAQ Composite have been in the bear market for most of the year. This means that Big Tech growth stocks have supported the market during their integration.

When the Fed begins to raise rates, I think there will finally be a big reassessment where the Big Tech name is relevant. Plus or minus 5%, I don’t think they will be a great year. (For now, Google may be an exception to that prediction. I think it will work in the face of future rate hikes.)

However, given the overall market situation, there may be better play to see among the lower tech companies. For most of the past year, companies such as Zoom, Teladoc Health and Datadog have been integrated.

I think these forgotten high-growth companies may offer even better value, except for a 50 basis point rate hike at any time after the first Fed meeting this year.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Epoch Times.

follow

Bob Byrne has built his reputation as a daily columnist at TheStreet.com after trading billions of dollars in the financial markets for 20 years. Overlooked on Wall Street. Visit Streetlight Confidential for information on how to do his own research on the paid newsletter service.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.theepochtimes.com/google-tries-to-out-buff-bezos_4240471.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos