Gurman: Redesigned iMac Pro, new AirPods Pro and more to be released this year





In the latest edition of his Power-on newsletter today, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman outlined expectations for this year’s new Apple product.

Apple plans to launch a third-generation iPhone SE with 5G and faster chips, a new iPad Air, and at least one new Mac with Apple silicon this spring, with the Apple event in March. Or April.

The new iPhone SE is expected to have the same look design as the current model, including a 4.7-inch display with Touch ID home button.

Japanese blog Mac Otakara recently reported that Apple plans to release a 5th generation iPad Air earlier this spring with features similar to the 6th generation iPad mini, including the A15 Bionic chip and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide front camera with a center stage. Did. Support, 5G for cellular models, and Quad-LED True Tone flash.

Garman hopes Apple will launch a larger iMac with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips this year, which has the iMac Pro brand and a design similar to the 24-inch iMac released last year. I think it will be. A high-end Mac mini configuration with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips will also be released this year.

According to Garman, Apple plans a “big update” for the AirPods Pro later this year, and accurate analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously said it was planned to launch in the fourth quarter of 2022. I was insisting.

Gurman and Bloomberg’s Debby Wu previously reported that Apple will test the more compact design of the second-generation AirPods Pro to eliminate the stem that falls under the earphones. When this becomes the final design, the new AirPods Pro could be similar to Apple’s Beats Studio Buds released last year.

Gurman and Wu also claimed that the new AirPods Pro has a motion sensor for fitness tracking alongside the Apple Watch.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new AirPods Pro will have a “significantly upgraded” wireless chip compared to the current AirPods Pro H1 chip. This chip powers audio-related features such as active noise canceling. Improvements in this technology can improve battery life and increase listening time per charge. Kuo also hopes that the new AirPods Pro will support lossless audio available through Apple Music.

According to Kuo, the new AirPods Pro charging case can make a sound that helps users find it if they misplace it. The next AirPods Pro may also have a water resistant charging case, similar to the 3rd generation AirPods charging case.

