‘Pokmon Legends: Arceus’: –Nintendo’s most spiritual game?





A more agile, spiritual Pokmon?

Thats what Pokmon Legends: Arceus delivers. Its a game for Nintendo Switch that treats a mania with cutesy-odd creatures as the religion that it is fitting play for a deeply passionate, multi-generational fanbase that worships, debates and argues over the brand with cultish intensity.

If not a complete upending of the Pokmon brand, consider it a solid reinvention that lightly mixes Western and Eastern philosophies. The aim: to more closely tighten the congenial relationship between players and their collection of feral but mystical animals. at times, doing away with hi-def graphics for something more childlike, homely and calm a video game that will likely inspire art that will grace many a parents fridge.

Gone are battle arenas and in their place are vast forests and feudal-inspired trappings. This is a core Pokmon world where the critters are admired for battle prowess, but also their beauty and ability to harmonize with nature as well as more divine realms.

The highly anticipated Pokmon Legends: Arceus teased a game that would provide a bold re-imagining of the franchise, a series that, while venerable and dependable, is also borderline stale. The game mostly succeeds, serving as a reintroduction, or entry point, depending on your familiarity with the brand, for new and longtime players.

The staples for veterans are here, and the core game fill up a Pokmon-like Rolodex wont throw anyone for a loop. Rest assured, the tag line gotta catch em all can remain. Yet there are enough adjustments to make the game feel faster, And just enough philosophical weirdness Where all creation was born, that is a beings place of origin, a vendor tells us to maintain our curiosity through its large world.

There should be plenty to dig into.

At about 20 hours into the game, Im nowhere near filling my Pokdex and am still learning details about the various clans and their tenuous peace agreements. As early as three hours into the game, I had a half dozen side missions, which are essentially requests We meet two tribes early, one that worships time, and one that pledges allegiance to space, and they dont appear too interested in compromising in the middle. Thats where the player comes in.

In Pokmon Legends: Arceus, we meet two clans that aim to teach the player about the creatures.

(Game Freak / Nintendo)

But its those characters, ie their devotion to the such companions as the pony-like Glaxeon, the big blue-eared Luxio and the glacier-sharp Lord Kleavor, among many, many, many others, that results in a Pokmon story that extends a We meet a colorful cast Irida seems even younger than our teen hero with bubble-like bracelets and a suspicious stubbornness, and Adamans obsession over time results in him being the only character in the game who blissfully seems to value a short dialogue box.

But they all love their Pokmon. This is an action RPG game with an emphasis that is squarely on adoration of Pokmon. Theyre noble creatures the game tells us, and theyre less subservient to humans as simply open to living in peace with them. Or tolerating them, rather.

Set significantly in a lore-filled past, long before other modern Pokmon games, here Pokmon are treated as deities rather than companions for sport. Even our main character, a teenager the players will define at the outset of the game, is heralded throughout much of the game as a messenger of a god-like character, having fallen out of the sky from a land beyond both time and space.

My avatar looks like a normal kid rather than a goddess to me complete with contemporary clothing at the start and in a game with more complex ambitions it could have been tricky to see someone so earthbound treated as a potential supreme being by local tribes. But while Pokmon Legends: Arceus isnt without some clunky dialogue here and there, its intentions appear to be pure.

We join other villagers as a part of the so-called Galaxy Team, relative newcomers to the region who want to work with the clans rather than supplant them, even if its science and order that appear to rule the Galaxy Team, and even if theyre while having not yet finished the game, when it comes to our protagonist, at least, so far the tribes arent looked down upon or treated as getting in the way, and its easy to see that the game paints them as more understanding Pokmon.

The clans simply have the ability to better communicate with Pokmon. They dont need Pok Balls to work alongside the creatures, and the game appears to preach living a life of balance among nature, time and science. The two tribes and the Galaxy Team all have something to learn from one another.

Some Pokmon in Pokmon Legends: Arceus have been infected with lightning bolts.

(Game Freak / Nintendo)

Members of the Galaxy Team can be militaristic, and were constantly told if we fail in our mission well be tossed out into the wilds on our own. This is another place where Pokmon Legends deviates from prior games.

Set in more of an open-like world think a go-anywhere landscape of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild but with training wheels and limits we can generally pick or avoid Pokmon conflicts as we see fit. Sometimes theyll chase us, but a few dodges often do the trick if we want to avoid a clash.

Additionally, if were able to sneak up on a Pokmon, we can capture them outright with a well-timed toss of a Pok Ball and often avoid a fight (some Pokmon need a fight to be caught, however). Its a Pokmon game that thankfully wants to capture the free-flowing ability of Pokmon Go to simply walk.

These are all welcome additions. As someone who came to Pokmon late, something that always slowed my appreciation of the games was their continued insistence on throwing me into battle with every few steps I took.

One of the underlying themes of the game is curing Pokmon who have apparently been stricken with a mysterious lightning bolt and are going mad. While some in the clans wonder if this is bullying a Pokmon, the game tries to take a friendly tone. subdue them, for instance, by pummeling with treats rather than Pok Balls.

These scenes give Pokmon Legends: Arceus more of a straightforward action game feel. We run and dodge giant Pokmon while also taking aim at them in an effort to help rid them of whatever it is thats inflicting them. But these moments, as well as our missions that have us hunting for ancient artifacts, add a sense of mystery to the game.

There are, throughout the game, random stones and pieces of caverns that hold hidden secrets or powers. At long last the Pokmon world of the games feels relatively fleshed out beyond capturing and fighting and training with critters.

Pokmon Legends: Arceus makes it clear the creatures had a past and a culture, even inspiring a religious devotion, long before humans realized theyre entertaining to fight with. In this sense, its not just the Pokmon that are otherworldly here; its the general feel of the entire game.

