I still have problems with the Pixel 6, but it’s hard to get excited about the Google Pixel 6a





Three months after the launch of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the story surrounding them has become sour. We started by praising all the new features and Google’s successful reinvention after a few years of dull phone calls. Since then, the song has changed, and now that the Pixel 6a is imminent, we’re having a hard time inspiring the enthusiasm for the launch of the original Pixel 6 model.

As you can see, the Pixel 6 has a lot of issues and these bugs have been around since its release. I’m having problems with Bluetooth, emergency calls, camera stability, audio playback, Wi-Fi connectivity, display glitches, and more.

How did Google respond? In their honor, they have enthusiastically published patches on these issues. Unfortunately, some of their solutions are actually causing new problems, which inevitably do more harm than good.

For the Pixel 6a, this is not good news. For the mobile phone itself and for pre-launch hype.

Pixel problem

Despite the best hardware, software issues continue, so I’m a little hesitant to recommend the Pixel 6 family from the bottom of my heart.

Bugs aren’t the only problem, as not everyone is affected by bugs-it’s the uncertainty surrounding them. I don’t know when new issues can occur, what they can be, and how they can affect the phone.

The writer had to repeatedly warn friends and family considering buying a Pixel 6 about the problems the series was facing.

This issue has been around for months, despite Google’s repeated attempts to fix it, making buying a new Pixel a bit risky investment.

Google Pixel 5a (Image Credit: Future) Now is a crucial time for Pixel 6a

I haven’t expected the Google Pixel 6a for a few months, so why am I writing this article now?

Now that the rumored factory has begun to warm up, the phone has just entered the first stage of its existence. A recent leak indicated the May release date of the phone. More information about the device may be leaked within the next few months.

More writers and tech enthusiasts will be attending the Pixel 6a discussion, and the tone of those conversations will determine what the enthusiastic prospective buyer will be by the time the phone is actually available. There is a possibility.

So if the Pixel 6a leak story is interrupted by the story that the Pixel 6 series broke in a new and annoying way, people would associate the company phone with a bug (and probably so).

There is also the additional concern that the lower priced version of the Pixel 6 from a hardware perspective, the Pixel 6a, will have the same software as the 6. So the problem that still exists in Google’s software is inevitably new phones.

Clock that ticks the time

If Google can fix the Pixel 6 issue immediately, and forever, we can prevent the Pixel 6 issue news article from having a significant impact on the Pixel 6a hype.

However, if the Pixel 6a is on track and there are still issues with getting the Pixel 6 smartphone to work as intended, voice dissatisfaction can impact interest and sales of the new model. I have.

It’s not surprising that the device isn’t too excited, much faster than the expected boot window. Especially because there have been many major boots so far. But unless Google takes a big step up, we can’t go beyond the indifference we’re feeling right now.

