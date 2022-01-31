Jackets Fall to No. 6 Cavaliers, 4-0 – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets





CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. Georgia Tech mens tennis dropped the championship match of the ITA Kickoff Weekend against the Virginia Cavaliers, 4-0.

Doubles action started with Chen Dong and ngel Guerrero Melgar jumped out to a 3-1 lead at No. 3 doubles after breaking the second serve of Botzer / Schulenburg. Dong / Guerrero Melgar eventually were about to secure their doubles match when No. 2 doubles went to Virginia, 6-2. Dong / Guerrero Melgar ended up securing their doubles match, 6-2, shortly after to tie the doubles point at 1-1.

All eyes turned to No. 1 doubles which featured Marcus McDaniel and Andres Martin with Virginia up 5-4. The No. 3 ranked doubles pairing in the nation could not take the game and dropped their match, 6-4. UVA took the doubles point.

Down 1-0 heading into singles action, McDaniel came out strong at No. 3 singles taking the first two games. McDaniel would eventually take the first set of his match, 6-3.

Martin would also win the first set of his singles match 6-3 after taking the lead in the middle games. These would be the only singles sets the Jackets would win on the day.

Virginia would take No. 6 singles, 6-2, 6-2, followed by No. 4 singles, 6-4, 6-0, followed by No. 5 singles 6-2, 6-2. This clinched the match for Virginia, 4-0.

The White and Gold return to Ken Byers Tennis Complex for a match against Auburn on Friday, Feb. 4.

Full Results

Singles competition

# 13 Chris Rodesch (VA) vs. # 9 Andres Martin (GT) 3-6, 6-3, unfinished # 52 Inaki Montes (VA) vs. Keshav Chopra (GT) 6-3, 4-4, unfinished # 71 Bar Botzer (VA) vs. Marcus McDaniel (GT) 3-6, 4-4, unfinished # 66 J vd Schulenburg (VA) def. Chen Dong (GT) 6-4, 6-0 # 27 Ryan Goetz (VA) def. Pablo Schlecher (GT) 6-2, 6-2 Gianni Ross (VA) def. Angel Guerrero (GT) 6-2, 6-2

Doubles competition

Chris Rodesch / William Woodall (VA) def. # 3 Andres Martin / Marcus McDaniel (GT) 6-4Inaki Montes / Ryan Goetz (VA) def. Keshav Chopra / Pablo Schlecher (GT) 6-2Chen Dong / Angel Guerrero (GT) def. Bar Botzer / J vd Schulenburg (VA) 6-2

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Techs 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Techs Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visitatfund.org.

– #TogetherWeSwarm –

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ramblinwreck.com/jackets-fall-to-no-6-cavaliers-4-0/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos