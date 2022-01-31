Google Adsense Trailer Reveals Two Big New Destiny 2 Witch Queen Exotics





Destiny 2

Bungie

Well, this is a weird one. Apparently a new ad for Destiny 2s Witch Queen expansion has been making the rounds, not on social media, but as a Google Adsense insert, as in, one of those little autoplaying videos that spools up when you visit a website.

And somehow, it manages to reveal more new things than anything weve seen from the most recent official Destiny 2 Witch Queen adds, including two significant new weapons. You can watch the ad here for now, or below, if this embed works. you could consider this spoilers, even though this is very much an ad made by Bungie?

The first weapon is seen above, and while Im not sure if its an exotic or a legendary (pretty sure it would be exotic), it appears to be some sort of arc railgun / machine gun hybrid.

The second weapon is uh, something else entirely. In what definitely has to be an exotic, a grenade launcher that appears to shoot exploding Hive larva.

Destiny 2

Bungie

What.

Wow.

The ad also shows off the exotic SMG that weve seen used in promotional materials before, but Im still not exactly sure what it does. Theres also a pretty heavy feature for a glaive that looks different than the ones weve seen thus far, but we so know little about glaives at this point Im not sure exactly what were seeing here.

Again, I have no idea whats going on with this ad, and why its only appearing in certain regions through Google Adsense. It seems like this would probably be something that Bungie meant to release soon here, as it wouldnt have been cut and uploaded, Or maybe if I can spread this around enough, theyll just release a better version of it today. Knowing my luck, I will write this article and by the time its published theyll just come out with the full version of it. But they dont normally do stuff like this on Sundays.

We are now just three weeks away from the launch of Destiny 2s Witch Queen expansion, and promotion has shown us a decent amount of gear so far, but actual story beats other than the basics (the Hive have the light in Savathuns Throne World) we really know very little about whats to come.

Stay tuned for more, including probably an HD version of this trailer soon.

