Samsung Galaxy S22 + Review: Good Phone to Play It Safely | Samsung





The Galaxy S22 + is Samsung’s big screen premium phone in 2022, offering the best specs and high quality hardware, but with few novel and exciting features. Its a safe and sturdy device.

The suggested retail price is 949 ($ 999 / A $ 1,549), which isn’t cheap, but it’s 200 cheaper than the all-singing 1,149S22 Ultra superphone designed like the Galaxy Note. However, if you shop, you should be able to find it cheaper quickly.

The back of the phone is smooth frosted glass with matching aluminum sides and a camera housing, shown here in pink gold.Photo: Samuel Gibbs / Guardian

The S22 + is similar to last year’s S21 +, but with flat glass on the front and back and solid aluminum on the sides. It looks and feels sophisticated rather than flashy, and despite its large 6.6-inch screen, it is easy to hold with its sharp edges for finger grip and a relatively light weight of 195g.

The 120Hz AMOLED display looks fantastic with vibrant colors, good viewing angles, and a very high peak brightness of 1,750nits (a standard measure of screen brightness). It works in direct sunlight and is easier to see outdoors than its rivals.

specification

Main screen: 6.6 inch FHD + Dynamic Amoled 2X (393ppi) 120Hz

Processor: Samsung Exynos 2200 (EU) or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (US)

RAM: 8GB RAM

Storage: 128 or 256GB

Operating system: One UI 4.1 based on Android 12

Camera: Triple rear camera: 50MP wide, 12MP ultra wide, 10MP 3x telephoto. 10MP front

Connectivity: 5G, dual nano sim, USB-C, wifi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, UWB, GNSS

Water resistance: IP68 (1.5m for 30 minutes)

Dimensions: 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm

Weight: 195g

Top chip and stable battery life The phone is fully charged in 60 minutes and reaches 50% in 21 minutes using a 45W USB-C PPS charger (power adapter not included). High speed (15W) wireless charging and reverse wireless charging are available.Photo: Samuel Gibbs / Guardian

In the United States, the S22 + is powered by Qualcomm’s 2022 standard top Android chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. But in the EU, it has a Samsung Exynos 2200 with the first AMD-designed mobile graphics processor. This is an Xbox Series X and PS5 game console.

When I tested the EU version, the overall performance was excellent, but not perceptibly faster than last year’s already snappy model. AMD Graphics game performance is more volatile than competitors using Qualcomm and may require game optimization.

The battery lasts about 35 hours between charges, 2 hours on 5G, and about 5 hours on the screen with various chat apps, cameras, Spotify, Chrome, and game light spots with the rest of the Wi-Fi. It’s good enough for a good day’s use, but slightly shorter than last year’s model and far behind the market-leading Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which has more than 48 hours.

Sustainability The fingerprint sensor under the display is fast and responsive, making it easy to unlock devices and authenticate payments.Photo: Samuel Gibbs / Guardian

Samsung does not provide the expected battery life. Devices of similar devices typically maintain at least 80% of their original capacity with at least 500 full charge cycles.

Phones are generally repairable. Repairing the screen costs 179, but the battery can be replaced at an authorized service center. However, the phone has only scored 3 out of 10 in the iFixits repairability ranking.

Some internal components are made of 20% recycled nylon or plastic. Samsung offers a trade-in and recycling scheme for older devices. The company publishes an annual sustainability report, but does not publish an impact assessment for individual products.

One useful feature added to OneUI 4.1 standard Android is a small shelf with an app icon that you can pull from the side to open two programs side by side in a split-screen view.Photo: Samuel Gibbs / Guardian

One UI 4.1 is included with the S22 +. It’s based on the latest version of Android 12, and unlike some competitors, it receives quick updates. This is a sophisticated version of Android that offers many customization options and useful tools.

The S22 + will receive software updates for at least 5 years from its release. This includes four major Android version updates and monthly security patches. This makes the S22 + one of the longest-lasting Android devices available, with a slight delay in supporting Apple’s iPhone for more than 6 years.

The CameraCamera app offers the simplicity of autofocus, but also has full pro mode for manual control and the ability to save RAW files and JPEGs.Photo: Samuel Gibbs / Guardian

There is a triple camera system on the back of the S22 +. The main is 50MP, the ultra wide is 12MP, and the telephoto camera is 10MP.

The main camera is excellent and captures really good images in a variety of lighting conditions. Its low light performance is significantly improved over previous models, dramatically brightening the scene. However, the contrast can be lost in the process, and people tend to make your face look brighter.

The telephoto camera has a 3x optical zoom and produces clearer images in brighter areas than last year’s model, but struggles in darker areas and produces bright but highly processed images.

Ultra-wide cameras produce slightly sharper images in bright places and handle lower light levels better than before. The 10MP selfie camera did a great job of balancing detail and particles in a fairly challenging light, and in most cases produced pleasing detail shots.

Samsung’s video capture is superior to most Android packs that shoot up to 8K at 24 frames per second, and has many features such as a new automatic framing system that allows you to focus and shoot up to 10 people at a time. increase. ..

Overall, the S22 + s camera is very good, but slightly less than the best on the market.

The camera housing is molded on the side of the phone to provide a more streamlined look while protecting the three lenses. Photo: Samuel Gibbs / The Guardian Price

The Samsung Galaxy S22 + is priced at 949 ($ 999 / A $ 1,549) and has 128GB of storage.

For comparison, the Galaxy S22 is priced at 769, the S22 Ultra is priced at 1,149, the Z Flip 3 is priced at 949, the Google Pixel 6 Pro is priced at 849, and the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is priced at 1,049.

verdict

Everything on the Galaxy S22 + feels premium, but it lacks certain awesome elements, especially next to Samsung’s other 949 foldable foldable phones.

The screen is great, the camera is great, the performance is great, and the battery life is reasonable. These are all major upgrades to older models, but not more than expected on the 2022 top phone.

The S22 + is more comfortable and easier to hold than many rivals. Theoretically, it’s made of more durable, stronger aluminum and the hardest smartphone glass available.

It has received software updates for at least five years since its release, is the longest-lasting Android smartphone available, and is slightly behind the Apples iPhone. It is also the first Samsung mobile phone made of partially recycled materials.

Buy it at a lower price than the RRP around 750-800, which the previous model was immediately available, and it offers a lot of phones for money. It’s safe to use thanks to security updates and offers better value than many cheap rivals.

Advantages: 120Hz screen, excellent camera, One UI 4.1 / Android 12, excellent performance, proper battery life, fast fingerprint scanner, 5 years software support, recycled materials, premium feeling.

Disadvantages: Large and expensive, no headphone socket, better battery life and camera than others, no flashy features.

The phone is attractive and very well made with excellent build quality and a nice little design touch.Photo: Samuel Gibbs / The Guardian Other Reviews

