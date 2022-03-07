What to expect at Apple’s first product event this year





Samantha Murphy Kelly, CNN Business

Apple is about to host its first big product event in 2022, with a focus on performance. This probably means a faster chip, more devices with 5G connectivity, and a more powerful camera.

At the virtual event on Tuesday, with a tagline called “Peak Performance,” Apple will announce several product updates, including a major upgrade to the MacBook and iMac, with a second iteration of its processor. .. However, the unofficial star of the event could be the updated iPhone SE.

Apple is rumored to be planning a 5G version of SE, a more affordable iPhone model, which could increase demand for its core smartphone business. In January, Apple reported record revenues in a very important holiday quarter, partly backed by demand for the latest iPhone lineup.

However, this event occurs during times of turmoil for Apple and the broader business community. Apple recently announced that it will stop selling products in Russia amid ongoing conflicts with Ukraine. Like other companies, Apple has had to tackle supply chain issues with its products in recent months, but CEO Tim Cook said earlier that supply chain delays during the holiday shopping season have improved. Said.

Apple’s events will be livestreamed on its website, YouTube, and other social media platforms. The start is set at 10 am (Pacific Standard Time) / 1 pm (Eastern Standard Time). Let’s take a closer look at what we expect.

Affordable 5G iPhone

Apple usually launches its flagship iPhone device in the fall, but rumors say it could announce a third iPhone SE this week. Apple first released the device in 2017 and updated it in 2020.

The new version works with Apple’s faster A15 Bionic chip, features an updated camera that shoots 4K video, and is expected to be able to drop the classic notch, usually at the top. However, by providing customers with access to faster wireless networks at a more affordable price, what could be the ultimate attraction for customers is the expected 5G capabilities. At least that might be Apple’s hope.

Anthony Scarsella, an analyst at market research firm IDC, said: “It happens that most new devices on the market are 5G capable. It’s like a supply-side push.”

But he believes the $ 399 expected price, the same as the current iPhone SE, will appeal not only to first-time buyers, but also to those looking to switch from Android and those who prefer smaller screens.

5G iPad Air

The next-generation iPad Air is said to have the same A15 processor as the new iPhone SE, in addition to a 5G connection and a new front-facing camera.

New Mac

According to a recent Bloomberg report, Apple will showcase a new version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and 24-inch Mac, as well as a completely redesigned MacBook Air.

In 2020, Apple launched the first in-house M1 silicon chipset in its computer lineup. This is a shift from having used Intel’s all-purpose option for many years. At the time, Apple claimed it was the fastest CPU core in the world and the fastest integrated graphics on personal computers. A year later, Apple introduced the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors to the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro lines.

CEO’s remarks on the war in Ukraine

It’s not surprising that he deals with the war in Ukraine, as Cook often initiates the company’s keynote by addressing key topics in the news.

In late February, Cook tweeted. “I am deeply concerned about the situation in Ukraine. We are doing everything we can for the team there and will support local humanitarian efforts. I am now doing harm We are thinking of those who are and are joining all those who seek peace. “

Potential surprise

Last year, Apple announced the new iPad Pro, colorful iMac, purple iPhone, as well as AirTags, a tile-like Bluetooth locator that can be attached to and found on items such as keys, wallets, laptops, and even cars. Did. Therefore, Apple may be hiding one or two gadgets in its wings this year as well.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., Warner Media Company. all rights reserved.

