Samsung Galaxy F23 to be released in India tomorrow: Expected price, availability, specifications





Samsung will launch the Galaxy F23 device in India tomorrow, March 8th (IST). Midrange smartphones reportedly do not come with a charger and cable.

Samsung Galaxy F23 pricing and availability

The Galaxy F23 will be available for purchase on the official Flipkart and Samsung websites starting tomorrow at 12:00 pm (IST). It comes in two color variations, Aqua Blue and Forest Green, with 6GB of RAM + 128GB of storage configuration. Storage can be further expanded via a 1TB micro-SD card.

Pricing details have not yet been revealed, but industry insiders Yogesh Brar expect the price tag to exceed 23,990 rupees.

Features and specifications of Samsung Galaxy F23

The Galaxy F23 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 processor in its core and is the first product in the F-series devices. The 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and features a full HD display (1920 x 1080) and a fast refresh rate of 120Hz.

On the back is a triple camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, a 2MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide angle, with a field of view of 123 degrees. The water drop notch on the front is equipped with an 8MP camera for selfies and HD video calls. The device is also expected to have a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom and a fingerprint scanner on the side.

The phone is backed up with a 5000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging, but the charger and USB Type-C cable are not included. The decision to exclude chargers was first implemented by Apple in 2020 and then ridiculed by Samsung. The company then began selling without any flagship devices. But now they seem to continue to trend in the midrange segment as well.

