Galaxy S22 Ultra and Note20 Ultra: Need to save money on 2020 phones?





The Galaxy S22 Ultra is a valuable replacement for the Galaxy Note series in everything but the name. The Note 20 Ultra is more than a year and a half old, but in many ways it competes with new phones. Both have a built-in S-pen and are excellent cameras that can shoot 8K video and 120Hz refresh rate screens. As a result, it can be difficult to determine which one to buy or whether it is worth upgrading the S22 Ultra from an older Note phone. To understand that, I spent a week comparing the $ 1,199 Galaxy S22 Ultra with the $ 999 Note20 Ultra in display, design, camera, battery, and performance.

Lisa Eadicicco / CNET

Samsung has created a valuable successor to the Galaxy Note Phone with the S22 Ultra, which could easily be called the Note 22 Ultra for all intents and purposes. It features a vibrant 6.8-inch dynamic AMOLED display that is slightly brighter than older phones, as well as a camera system that offers better portraits and a wider zoom range. However, it also lacks some important features that Note fans may miss.

Angela Lang / CNET

The phone may have been released in 2020, but I find it as responsive as the Galaxy S22 Ultra in terms of performance. Unless you need a 10x optical zoom, the photo in your notebook is surprisingly close to the one you took on your new phone. With trade-in offers and competitive discounts, you can find old phones at as low as $ 350. This can be a surprisingly affordable option if you are looking for an Android phone that does everything.

Read the review of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Currently playing: Watch this: Comparison of Galaxy S22 Ultra and Note20 Ultra

17:10

The Galaxy S22 Ultra looks like a note, but it’s better

The S22 Ultra and Note 20 Ultra are so similar when viewed from the front that Samsung has converted its signature Note design to the Galaxy S series. The main prize when looking at the two side by side is that the S22 Ultra has a 6.8-inch screen, while the Note 20 Ultra has a 6.9-inch screen, so the body is slightly shorter.

If you turn them over, the difference becomes clearer. The domino-style bumps that house the Note 20 Ultra’s three cameras project far more than the S22 Ultra’s four camera modules that fit snugly on the back. This makes the new device much more balanced for one-handed use compared to a notebook that can feel a bit top heavy without a case.

Lexy Savvides / CNET

I’ve been using the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for 1.5 years and have dropped it more often than I remember. The Gorilla Glass Victus screen has some visual scratches, but it looks pretty good. The new Gorilla Glass Victus Plus is included, but it’s too early to determine how well the S22 Ultra can withstand. Still, it’s a good idea to put a case on these phones based on a drop test with the Note 20 Ultra. The second drop from 3 feet cracked the back.

Although there are significant differences between refresh rates and adaptive brightness technology, both of these dynamic AMOLEDs can be used in the same way. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is bright with up to 1,750 nits, and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is the best with 1,500 nits. Thanks to the vision booster that improves contrast and brightness, we were able to make the S22 Ultra’s screen easier to read in direct sunlight.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra supports 120Hz with WQHD + (3,088×1,440), which has significant advantages over the older Note 20 Ultra when it comes to maximum resolution. Note that you can only use the standard 60Hz refresh rate at that resolution. Older phones made using Bixby Routines, detailed in the video on this page, have a few workarounds for this.

Performance and S Pen are a little faster with S22 Ultra, but not a big difference

Both phones run either the Snapdragon or the Exynos processor, depending on where you are in the world. The Galaxy S22 Ultra has the new Snapdragon 8 Gen1 or Exynos 2200, and the Note 20 Ultra has the Snapdragon 865 Plus or Exynos 990. In real-world testing with the Snapdragon variant, such as 8K video export and gameplay, the new phone offers some speed benefits. But it’s not as dramatic as you would expect, and it will edge out the Note 20 Ultra for a second or so. The most noticeable difference I found was editing 4K 60 frames / sec video with a third party editing app. GalaxyS22Ultra exported the finished clip about 5 seconds faster than Note 20 Ultra.

Performance aside, the Note 20 Ultra occupies a special place in my mind as it is one of the last Samsung phones to support MST or magnetic secure transmission, which is a key distinguishing factor for Samsung Pay. increase. This allows you to use the phone on any payment device, whether or not it supports NFC or contactless payment, but the S22 Ultra only supports NFC transactions. Older phones also have microSD expandable storage, but newer Galaxy phones like the S22 Ultra don’t.

The S Pen experience is about the same on both phones. Get an air gesture so you can operate the phone without touching the stylus, use the S Pen as a remote camera shutter, and translate blocks of text and graffiti notes on the lock screen. By the way, when writing with Galaxy S22 Ultra, I feel that the S Pen is a little responsive.

Lexy Savvides / CNET Galaxy S22 Ultra camera is excellent

The S22 Ultra uses two telephoto cameras, 3x and 10x, to take your notebook to another level of zoom. This gives you more flexibility when you cannot physically approach the subject. Note 20 Ultra has only 5x optical zoom. New phones can also be zoomed 100x, but Note is limited to 50x, but the results can be a bit messy, unless absolutely necessary (or if you have a tripod). , It is not recommended to use either.

Both phones have a 108-megapixel main rear sensor that uses a technique called pixel binning to generate 12-megapixel files that are easier to manage. With good lighting, you can barely see the difference between the shots taken with these phones, but it seems that Samsung has tweaked the image processing algorithms a bit to add some contrast and saturation to the S22 Ultra’s photos. When taking a photo at 108 megapixels, the S22 Ultra ensures less dip around the edges of the object and produces sharper shots compared to the same image taken with the Note 20 Ultra.

The new phone has a much better portrait than the Note 20 Ultra because it can distinguish fine details like hair and separate it from the blurry falling background. Selfies look a little nicer and the S22 Ultra has a great dynamic range. This could be due to the new 40 megapixel sensor compared to the 10 megapixel version of Note.

The difference in images in the dark wasn’t as dramatic as I expected, but the S22 Ultra’s main rear camera uses night mode to produce shots that look a bit more realistic. The Note 20 Ultra brightens the scene perfectly, but the new phone has a bit of nuance and shadow detail. Video in 4K also looks a little nicer on new phones, but the difference is subtle to my eyes.

Lexy Savvides / CNET battery is slightly boosted with S22 Ultra

Samsung has revived 45 watts of fast charging with the S22 Ultra. This hasn’t been seen on the Galaxy Phone since the S20 Ultra. This allows you to charge your phone faster than the Note 20 Ultra, which caps out at 25 watts. In fact, this makes a 20 minute difference when fully charging the smartphone from flat, with the S22 Ultra charging in 56 minutes and the Note 20 Ultra charging in 1 hour 16 minutes with their respective chargers. Unfortunately, the S22 Ultra isn’t included, so you’ll need to buy a 45-watt quick charger (or any charger). The notebook includes a charger.

Overall battery life depends on your usage pattern and the processor installed, but you can easily spend the day on either phone. I have an always-on display active, using an average of about 2-3 hours of screen time, doing video captures, light video or photo editing, web browsing, and memo making. I usually end the day with 20% battery left on the S22 Ultra and 10-15% battery left on the Note 20 Ultra. The Note 20 Ultra’s battery is 4,500mAh smaller than the S22 Ultra’s 5,000mAh, so it’s not surprising.

Angela Lang / CNET

One of the main reasons you might want to consider getting a new phone if you’re stuck between the two is an Android update. Samsung says the S22 Ultra will receive four major Android updates over the next few years. The Note 20 Ultra isn’t as guaranteed as the older phones, so if you plan to use the device for at least four years, the S22 Ultra may be a better choice.

Both the S22 Ultra and Note 20 Ultra are one of the best Android smartphones you can buy, but if you already have an older Note, it doesn’t make sense to upgrade to the S22 Ultra. Especially because the benefits can be lost. Find something valuable like expandable storage. However, if you choose between the two, it makes sense to spend a little extra on the S22 Ultra if it fits your budget, especially if you plan to keep your phone for a few years. It also offers the fastest performance and longer battery life compared to notebooks.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

More affordable stylus phone

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy note killer

