



When you launch Gran Turismo 7, players will not be able to use everything. Limited to buying cars from used car lots, most ward races are not held. Slowly but surely, completing the menu and raising the driver level unlocks new areas for exploring a world like a JRPG. However, you may be looking for something more difficult than an AI racer. Unfortunately, multiplayer is locked until you reach a certain point.

Probably good, especially for new players. Gran Turismo 7 is not an arcade racing game. It requires fine-tuned driving skills and a basic understanding of driving lines, cornering and braking. All of this is not taught at Need for Speed ​​School. Learn the little things before you learn your skills online. Here’s how to unlock multiplayer in Gran Turismo 7.

How to unlock multiplayer in Gran Turismo 7

To unlock Multiplayer in Gran Turismo 7, you need to complete Menu Book 9, Tokyo Highway Parade. At the end of the event, Luca gives you a natural celebration and the multiplayer area is unleashed in the world.

There are two ways to play multiplayer in Gran Turismo 7. Players can join the casual lobby in the lower right corner of the map or join the season ranked in sports mode. Find out more about the important differences later. For now, to unlock Multiplayer in Gran Turismo 7, follow these steps:

Step 1: Head to the cafe, talk to Luca and start completing the menu. The menu is a Gran Turismo 7 campaign. Complete the menu to unlock the races you play, the areas you explore, and the cars you drive. Most importantly, the key to unlocking multiplayer in Gran Turismo 7.

Step 2: Grind the menu until you reach Menu Book 9, Tokyo Highway Parade. This is a multi-race Grand Prix where you can earn points based on how you place them. Thankfully, you only need to be in third place overall. So far, we have completed the High Speed ​​Ring Track Day Championship from Menu Book 4. This race works in the same way.

Step 3: Win the Tokyo Highway Parade (or at least bronze) and return to the cafe. Talk to Luke, and hell will reward you. Returning to the Overworld, Sport Mode and Multiplayer will be available.

What is Gran Turismo 7 Sport Mode?

Similar to what it does in Gran Turismo Sport, Sport Mode features daily races at various intervals throughout the day. In this ranked multiplayer mode, players play against players with similar skills. They can improve their reputation by working well in daily races. There are 7 Driver Ratings (DRs) that you can apply. They are E, D, C, B, A, A +, S, E is the lowest and S is the highest. However, DR is also associated with the Sportsmanship Rating (SR).

The most frustrating part of an online racing game is the first and first scrum. If you’re off course at Need for Speed, that’s it. Your race is probably over. In Gran Turismo 7, players who hit or hit other players will be penalized. As the SR drops, you will not be able to advance the ranking system. Once you get out of the lower tier, you can safely assume that you will be competing with a fair player who will not try to get you out of track.

In addition to daily races, you can also participate in championships to increase your DR. Championship races in sports mode work like world races. At the end of each race, you will earn points based on your performance. At the end of the X-race number, the person with the most points wins.

In championship races, players are further divided by skill by placing players in the league at the beginning of each season. The DR determines the league where GT1 hosts drivers A and above, GT2 includes drivers B and GT3 includes drivers C and below. So how do you participate in daily races in sport mode?

Each race starts at different intervals, assuming that you will gather a group of players. For example, I was watching a daily race that started in 2 minutes!

When you enter, you are placed in the lobby and unfortunately you have to wait for the race to start. You can run a time trial to get used to the track while you wait. Otherwise you got stuck on this screen until the race started. Let’s say your daily race starts in 20 minutes. Instead of sitting there for 20 minutes, set a timer on your smartphone or watch for 18 minutes. When it disappears, end the event you are in and return to sport mode. The 2-minute buffer should give enough time to start the load, select the race and tune at the last minute before the start.

There are upgrade restrictions for racing in sport mode. Once you’ve decided on a race (and if you have enough time), go to a tuning shop and tune your car to your specifications. Don’t go too far, go to the end. If your maximum horsepower is 295, you will get a maximum of 294.99.

How to play split screen in Gran Turismo 7

Split screens are basically video game dinosaurs, but there is a way to play local multiplayer on Gran Turismo 7.[マルチプレイヤー]From the tab[2プレイヤーバトル]Choose. From here, each player can select his car and the host player (Player 1) can set the race rules. You can choose the course, weather, time of day, and how to start the race, either grid start or rolling start.

