How to make your smartphone battery last longer





Jennifer Jolly | USA TODAY Special

4 Tips for Maximizing Your Smartphone Battery

4 tips to extend the battery life of your phone.

Staff Video, USA TODAY

Most of us unknowingly do at least one thing a day to shorten the life of our favorite gadgets. Take a smartphone as an example. Eighty-five percent of Americans always have one, even in their pocket, purse, or in the palm of their hand. It is our constant companion. Keeper of everything. Over 70% of us can’t get out of bed without a quick tap or swipe first, and if we accidentally leave it at home, we’ll be completely panicked. They also cost a small amount to replace.

Here are the 10 most common mistakes people make, running out of devices that do all of these beloved.

1. Battery drain

Your smartphone is your most powerful communication tool, but it’s not good if it’s dead. Lithium-ion batteries in our mobile phones not only charge to 100% and then to zero, but also last a long time if they are charged between 30% and 80% throughout the day.

For iOS, simply swipe down from the top right of the phone screen to see the battery life in the top corner of the Control Center.

Android smartphones vary by manufacturer,[設定],[バッテリー],[バッテリーの割合を表示]You can find battery information for most models by tapping. For Samsung models[アプリ],[設定],[バッテリー]In the order of the status bar[パーセンテージ]Tap the slider next to.

No need to charge overnight. It’s okay for many smartphone makers to add a “trickle charge” feature. This allows the battery to be lowered to less than 100% for longer life. Be sure to keep it at least 30% throughout the day. .. However, you can occasionally discharge the sensor to calibrate it, but don’t get into the habit.

2. Temperature torture

If you have a habit of treating your smartphone, tablet, or laptop as if it were designed with temperature torture testing in mind, that’s another big problem. Apple, Samsung, and most other device makers try to keep battery-powered gadgets below 32 degrees Fahrenheit or above 95 degrees Fahrenheit. If it’s particularly cold outside, put your cell phone in your pocket to take advantage of the warmth of your body. Conversely, avoid exposing electronic devices to direct sunlight for extended periods of time.

3. Abuse of the app

Smartphones are designed to keep apps open in the background. Forcing them to close can satisfy a small part of the brain that wants to keep things organized, but it does because launching the app requires more juice than launching the app. Hit the battery every time. stop!

4. Please refrain from updating the app

Disables background updates for apps that don’t require background updates. Background updates allow apps that aren’t actively in use to continue their own work, such as getting social updates, updating lists, and syncing data online. All of these little actions run out of part of the battery and can be added soon.

On iOS[設定],[一般]Move in the order of. from here,[バックグラウンドアプリの更新]Tap to switch it off for apps that don’t need to work in the background at all.

On Android, a feature called Adaptive Battery handles many headaches, but you need to make sure it’s turned on.[設定],[バッテリー]Move in the order of. From here, select Adaptive Preferences and turn on Adaptive Battery. The device now limits the battery usage of apps that shouldn’t be used or that are rarely used.

5. Password protector

There is no reason not to use a password manager today. Built-in on both iOS and Android, all the most popular browsers sync passwords across multiple devices. It doesn’t matter if you’re using a Mac or Windows. Still, despite the convenient and secure options, some of us use birthdays and other passwords that are very easy to hack, such as 123456 and “passwords”.

Want to see if a hacker can get your password? There is an easy way to check on iOS.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.

[設定]and,[パスワード]Go to and tap.

Enter your passcode, Touch ID, or Face ID.

[オートフィルパスワード]and,[セキュリティに関する推奨事項]Check if a security risk has been detected in. A number is displayed to inform you of the number of risks found.

Tap Security Recommendations.

The iPhone or iPad will list the compromised accounts and show the password for known data breaches. Tap “Change password on website”.

6. Mayhem Manager

Password manager apps such as 1Password, LastPass, and Bitwarden are perfect for using a single app storage solution for all your apps, websites, and gadgets. You may also want to store many of your passwords in an Excel spreadsheet on your laptop. This is because the security advisor said it was very unlikely that someone would break into my house, steal my laptop, go beyond my security settings and find that spreadsheet. ..

7. Security protection

Modern password storage tools built into web browsers or mobile operating systems are also great ways to enhance privacy and security and are completely free. Oh, if your browser or mobile device password manager pops up and suggests a password, it’s okay to use it. That is the purpose.

For added security, enable two-factor authentication on your mobile phone or tablet. In most cases, this will require you to enter a special code that you will receive by text message. Second, if a scammer tries to break into your account, you’ll need a username, password, and phone to do so. To be honest, this is very rare.

You can also check the site Have I been Pwned at any time to see if your email address was involved in a data breach.

8. Please protect your privacy

People love to complain about the big tech companies that are invading their personal lives, but most of us use tools at our fingertips to do anything about it. You can easily undo a large amount of access to your data with just a few tweaks.

The two simplest changes you can make are to limit the power of disturbing ads and ax access to location from apps that never need it. Allowing apps to access personal data usually produces more personalized ads, but there are so many security leaks from large companies these days that we don’t know where that data will actually reach. Hmm. The same applies to location data. Location data is often requested by apps that don’t have a business that doesn’t know where they are.

On iOS[設定]of[プライバシー]Tweak the settings in the section. To get started,[アプリに追跡のリクエストを許可する]After switching off[位置情報サービス]Choose.[位置情報サービス]On the screen, turn off location access for apps that you know do not require location access. If you don’t use the map app at all, switch off location access altogether.

Android users[設定]of[プライバシー]Under[権限マネージャー]You can find similar options in the menu. Turning off location access in most apps doesn’t cause any problems. Of course, apps that use your location provide services such as Uber and Lyft, but you still need to access them to work as intended.

9. “Free app” fails

The trial version of the free app is attractive for some reason. “Of course,” you think. “Don’t forget to cancel this cool new photo editing app by the end of next week.” No, no. What’s worse, you don’t realize you’ve forgotten for another six months. Finding a subscription for your current app can be difficult, but it’s probably not a coincidence.

On iOS[設定]Go to and click your name at the top to open your Apple ID settings.from here[サブスクリプション]Click to see a list of all subscribing apps and their update dates.

It’s a bit annoying on Android. first,[設定]Open and[Google],[Googleアカウントの管理]Click in the order of. from here,[支払いとサブスクリプション]Tap and[サブスクリプションの管理]Choose.

You may find at least two apps that you have signed up for but no longer use or simply forgot to cancel. You can save unnecessary charges by tapping these apps to unregister.

10. Cover!

Not to mention this, sadly, people are roaming around with smartphones over $ 1,000 without protective cases to save them from spills, drops, slips, and depressions. The lack of a case on a cell phone means that I like to drive around the car without a bumper. Invest in something that protects you from all the small conflicts, wiggles and falls of your life.

Jennifer Jolly is an Emmy Award-winning consumer technology columnist. Email her at [email protected] Follow her on her Twitter: @JenniferJolly. The views and opinions contained in this column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of USA TODAY.

