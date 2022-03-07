The new Ferrari 296 GTB paves the way for the future of hybrid cars





It’s ridiculous to call the new Ferrari 296 GTB a democratic supercar, but choosing an option costs nearly 300k in most cases. It features the quality of a rare supercar that feels completely natural at high speeds.

Almost everyone couldn’t make a fool of themselves by jumping at this on a circuit they hadn’t looked at. When I do that exactly, it helps Ferrari put a pro to lead the way. Even better is the news that this particular driver is Markgen, a former F1 pilot and winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The car goes like hell, dragging the entire weapon of the genius software, keeping the corners in the right direction, and stopping impressively as soon as it starts. I was pulling almost 160mph before braking hard, which made it a tricky off-camber 2nd gear hairpin, but erasing all that speed isn’t dramatically dramatic.

I really believe it has a racing car reaction, says Gen once chilled our heels in the pit lane. The engine is located low in the chassis and helps optimize the center of gravity. But it’s also incredibly agile.The engine is

Yeah, about that. The 296 GTB is the first Ferrari to use a V6 engine and is also a plug-in hybrid. Two pieces of information that may make purists think seriously. Indeed, Ferrari’s back catalog has an unparalleled Dino. It’s a late ’60s / early’ 70s jewel with a 6-cylinder power unit, but it’s not strictly Ferrari because it’s never worn the famous prancing horse badge.

It is not the first Ferrari to adopt electrification. Following the pioneering LaFerrari hypercars of the 2013s and the 1,000bhp SF90 Stradale of the 2020s, the 296 GTB’s new era approach is more than a means of reducing fuel consumption and emissions (guaranteeing the future of the brand). Not to mention the method). It also provides Ferrari engineers with additional power. Energy is actively networked around the car, enhancing every part of the car’s movements.

